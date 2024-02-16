Google claps back at IAB's criticism of privacy sandbox, but ad tech leaders remain skeptical





Google is pushing back against claims made by the IAB Tech Lab about the shortcomings of the search giant's privacy sandbox initiative, the centerpiece of its cookie transition plan. Still, those in the ad tech industry are keeping a close eye on Google's proposed solutions.

IAB Tech Lab, a nonprofit digital advertising consortium, last week released a 106-page gap analysis report on the Google Chrome privacy sandbox. Google Chrome Privacy Sandbox is an amalgamation of APIs and tech giants designed to provide a privacy-safe alternative to tracking technologies like third-party cookies. The report details what the consortium sees as fundamental issues with this effort, including challenges around advertising effectiveness, media measurement, brand safety, governance, and transparency.

The IAB Tech Lab also said that moving to a sandbox across the industry would require major infrastructure changes and could create unreasonable hurdles for ad tech companies, publishers, and advertisers on the brand and agency side. Suggests.

They also argue that the Privacy Sandbox would severely inhibit most current forms of digital advertising. Of the 44 basic digital advertising use cases that the IAB Tech Labs Privacy Sandbox Task Force has analyzed over the past few months, only a handful are possible using the Google Chrome Privacy Sandbox APIs. The report states that there is.

Anthony Catur, CEO of IAB, said that adopting the privacy sandbox in its current form would ultimately have a serious negative impact on the effectiveness of digital advertising and enhance consumer privacy. It is claimed that it will be. How much is it worth in terms of advertising utility, publisher revenue, and potential publisher revenue loss to completely lock down and ensure consumer privacy? There are some trade-offs here. , he told The Drum. It is our opinion that sandboxes are too biased in the area of ​​privacy, negatively impacting brand advertising and utility, as well as publisher profits and publisher revenue.

Today, Google fired back with a 28-page response disputing what it considers to be a number of misconceptions and inaccuracies in the IAB Tech Lab report. In particular, the tech giants are grappling with technical concerns raised by nonprofits and their impact on programmatic advertising.

Google aims to set the record straight

First, Google's rebuttal aims to correct certain claims in the IAB Tech Lab report regarding gaps in use cases supported by the Privacy Sandbox API. For example, the IAB Tech Lab claims that the loss of runtime data under the Privacy Sandbox can lead to brand safety issues. Google counters that media buyers can still access page URLs in ad requests, as they currently do.

Google highlighted many of the digital advertising use cases explored in the IAB Tech Lab report, stating that many such use cases are actually supported by the Privacy Sandbox, and that unsupported use cases are available to consumers. has been dialed back in favor of enhanced privacy.

Google says some of the use cases flagged as unsupported under the Privacy Sandbox include third-party cookies, such as Google Interest Groups that operate across multiple sites but not multiple devices. But it pokes holes in some of the IAB Tech Lab's criticisms by pointing out that it's not supported.

Google has indicated that the IAB Tech Lab appears to be requesting more granular cross-site tracking capabilities from the Privacy Sandbox in some cases, which fundamentally contradicts its privacy goals. Google claims. Google's goal in developing its new privacy sandbox technology is not to fully replicate the functionality of third-party cookies, which browsers began removing from 1% of users worldwide last month, the company stressed.

Katie Cladis, vice president of products at performance marketing firm Digital Remedy, said misunderstandings about Google's fundamental goal of not replacing cookies but providing privacy-secure solutions for developers and advertisers This was revealed in an initial report from IAB Tech Labs. While the IAB report's focus was on duplicating existing processes, Google's Privacy Sandbox initiative focuses on replacing existing processes with a focus on achieving similar business outcomes. .

In response to the IAB Tech Lab, Google said it would require ad tech providers to build their own capabilities, such as similarity modeling, on top of the Privacy Sandbox, rather than requiring them to be built into the sandbox's existing APIs. It also highlights specific areas where This refers to the Private Aggregation API, where users can, for example, find insights into the aggregation behavior of their seed audiences.

In Cladis' estimation, the back-and-forth between Google and the IAB Tech Lab over privacy sandbox solutions may have been exacerbated by resistance to cooperation. This effort would benefit if the IAB had involved Google from the beginning, rather than excluding it, not only by keeping the sources of feedback as close as possible, but also by coordinating what actions can be taken. I could have gotten it, she says.

In today's report, Google welcomes continued collaboration with IAB Tech Lab to help enterprises begin testing the Privacy Sandbox API and share feedback on how Privacy Sandbox technology can be improved now and in the future. It states that it supports calls to action to

And despite criticism of the Privacy Sandbox, the IAB Tech Lab also intends to work with Google to help develop effective solutions that meet both consumer privacy and advertising effectiveness demands.

The primary goal of the Privacy Sandbox Fit Gap Analysis is to generate awareness and action within the industry about the challenges posed by Google's Privacy Sandbox, and to start a meaningful dialogue with the Chrome team and the digital advertising ecosystem. said Tech Labs' Katzuru in a shared statement. With The Drum. Feedback from Chrome and the broader industry will serve as the foundation for collaboration to ensure the diverse needs of all stakeholders, publishers, brands, and consumers are met.

The ad tech industry is wary of the privacy sandbox

Despite Google's thorough response to the IAB Tech Lab, some media and ad tech industry insiders remain skeptical about the readiness of the privacy sandbox and its viability as a path to the future of digital advertising. is.

The Google privacy sandbox is complex and not ready for prime time, said Ken Weiner, chief technology officer at contextual advertising company GumGum. Such a major paradigm shift will only be successful if implemented simultaneously by the majority of the industry. I can't remember a moment in adtech history where this has been successful.

Weiner notes that various less ambitious efforts across the ecosystem, such as Seller Defined Audiences, DigiTrust, OpenRTB 3.0, and Buyers.json, have all failed, and Google needs enough effort if it wants to achieve large-scale adoption. It says that it shows that they are not spending .

At a fundamental level, Weiner believes there are many limitations. One is that Privacy Sandbox is explicitly designed for Chrome. He says the focus on the Chrome-centric model underestimates the complexity and need for approaches that support interoperability across the digital ecosystem. Furthermore, in his estimation, the solutions proposed by the Privacy Sandbox for ad targeting and measurement are likely to be subject to the same scrutiny as third-party cookies, since they are on the same page as personal data. It means.

Some agree that the privacy sandbox is unlikely to meet all of ad tech's wishes. What advertisers really want is to deliver relevant content to their viewers. Without cookies, relevance, sentiment, and attention are just some of the metrics advertisers will use to run effective open web advertising in the future. You don't need a privacy sandbox to achieve these goals, says Dave Hills, CEO of ad tech company Advanced Contextual.

Hills says Privacy Sandbox is Google's self-serving solution to strengthen Google's large position in the digital advertising ecosystem. Google has no incentives to maintain the effectiveness of open web advertising. Google is directing advertisers to black box technologies and products such as broad match and her P-MAX. Google is better served by leveraging its large store of first-party data, vast digital assets, and proprietary tools to become a one-stop shop for digital advertising.

But while Weiner and Hill see hope in a situational approach, some ad tech leaders say gaps will remain in the approach without cookies.

Regardless of the intentions of the Privacy Sandbox, Apple, or other companies seeking to change the ecosystem, there will be use cases for advertisers and publishers that cannot be solved by a single proposed solution. said Adam Berkowitz, chief of staff at LiveIntent, which provides the service. Adtech company.

But in the end, even Tech Labs' Katur admits he's not jealous of the monumental task facing Google today. Privacy His Sandbox He says his team currently has the toughest job in the industry. The spirit of what they are trying to achieve is bold. Ambitious. Execution failed. But I think what they're trying to do is worthwhile.

Google has announced that it will go ahead with plans to phase out third-party cookies later this year, barring further challenges from the UK's antitrust regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority. The agency is currently investigating competition concerns surrounding the deprecation of cookies in Chrome.

