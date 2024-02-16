Arx's Cathie Wood Just Traded Three Popular Tech Stocks





“Mama Kathy” Cathie Wood is one of the most famous names in the investment world.

Kathy Woods' Golden Years

Mama Kathy, as her followers know, had a great year in 2020, leading Ark Innovation to a 153% return. That, and the clear presentation of her investment philosophy in ubiquitous media appearances, help explain her popularity.

It's not difficult to understand Woods' investment strategy. The Arcus ETF primarily buys young, small-cap stocks in high-tech sectors such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, DNA sequencing, energy storage, and robotics. She sees these sectors as game-changing for the global economy.

As you can imagine, these stocks are very volatile, so Ark funds are going to be exposed to a roller coaster.

Morningstar, a leading investment research firm, is not impressed with the Wood & Ark Innovation ETF.

Morningstar analyst Robbie Greengold wrote last year that he had doubts about ARK Innovation's ability to navigate the difficult terrain it explores.

The potential of the five high-tech platforms Woods mentioned above is attractive, he said.

But Arks' ability to find winners among them and avoid myriad risks is less so. Since its inception in 2014, this strategy has experienced ups and downs, with moderate total returns and extreme volatility.

Greengold is unimpressed with Woods' investment style. He says it's her responsibility to rely on her intuition when building her portfolio.

It's not an investment 101 mix. Greengold said the strategy invests exclusively in stocks with modest recurring income, high valuations and highly correlated prices. Their extreme volatility emphasizes that their future is highly uncertain.

Wood has defended himself against Morningstars' criticism. I know there are companies like that, but [Morningstar] They don't understand what we're doing, she told Tifin's Magnifi Media in 2022.

We don't fit into their style. And as technology blurs the lines between and among sectors, I think style boxes will become a thing of the past.

Cathie Woods' Big Tech Company Buys and Sells

Wood regularly cycles in and out of her top names, including Tesla (TSLA) on Wednesday. Ark Funds bought 145,455 shares of America's best-selling electric vehicle maker, worth $27.4 million as of Wednesday's close.

Tesla shares have fallen 22% over the past month amid weak earnings, production issues and controversy over CEO Elon Musk's compensation.

Mr. Wood has repeatedly bought Tesla stock as it has tumbled in recent years, expressing support for Mr. Musk and his mission to provide pollution-free cars. Tesla is his second-largest holding in the Ark Innovation ETF, after Coinbase (COIN).

On the selling side, the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) offered 10,601 shares of semiconductor giant Nvidia (NVDA), worth $7.8 million as of Wednesday's close.

Shares have soared 48% this year on investor enthusiasm for NVIDIA's participation in the artificial intelligence industry. The company is the largest manufacturer of highly powerful and energy-efficient graphics processing units used to train and run AI apps.

Mr. Wood is using established technology stocks like Nvidia to stabilize his cash amid volatility in more speculative developments.

Alphabet (GOOG) is another established company name that Wood sold on Wednesday. Ark Autonomous Technology sold 17,827 shares of the tech giant's stock valued at $2.6 million as of the close of trading Wednesday.

The stock has fallen 8% since Jan. 29 after Alphabet's fourth-quarter search revenue and profit margins fell short of analysts' expectations.

Ark Funds also bought 305,674 shares of online brokerage firm Robinhood Markets on Wednesday, worth $3.3 million at the day's close.

Robinhood stock has fallen 15% in the past month. The company has had many ups and downs since going public in July 2021, with the stock price dropping 71% during that time.

