More than 60 AgTech pioneers showcase breakthrough innovations at World Agri-Tech in San Francisco





The World Agritech Innovation Summit is an annual innovation and agritech investment forum set to address climate change and other major agricultural challenges on March 19-20 in San Francisco. The event is a major international agricultural innovation showcase and will feature over 50 agricultural technology start-ups and scale-ups.

The World Agritech Innovation Summit in San Francisco is one in an international series that includes similar events in London, São Paulo and Dubai. Organized by Rethink Events, World Agri-Tech is internationally renowned for supporting and incubating startups, building ecosystems, and investing.

San Francisco's March Forum will include an innovation showcase, investment opportunities, and targeted networking, all aimed at fostering partnerships between innovators, investors, and businesses.

The Startup Arena, which will span an entire floor of the Marriott Marquis host hotel, will include dedicated exhibition space and a pitching stage. The following companies will propose solutions and strategies from the proposal stage.

Innovations in crop protection, genomics, and biotechnology: Calice Biotech, GRA&GREEN, Nat4Bio, Ohmic Biosciences, and Alora deliver solutions to advance crop protection, sustainable practices, and plant nutrition through cutting-edge biology and next-generation delivery mechanisms. I'd like to introduce_______ Next Generation Platforms, Marketplaces, AI, Advanced Monitoring Tools: Agronnect, Agriful Software, Compass Ag, Beefutures, Root Applied Sciences, Farmevo.ai, Grape.ag, Insect Eavesdropper, EX-Fusion is a fintech, agriculture platform, and monitoring. AI-driven cultivation and next-generation crop nutrition and protection: Agwa, Ceragen, TOWING, Anvigen, GroPro, Silvec, TRIC, UpTerra, Invasive Species Corp, Varada Ag, and Quorum Bio are developing autonomous vegetable cultivation and next-generation crop nutrition. Discover opportunities to use AI to nourish and protect your skin. Engineering microbes for crop nutrition and soil health.

The new World Agri-Tech in 2024 will also include a scale-up section. This area features his 13 founders who are already successfully navigating growth opportunities within innovative agritech. Companies include Switch Bioworks, Clean Crop Technologies, Napigen, Interstellar Labs, Nitricity, Pluton Biosciences, Biogea, Concerto Biosciences, Nanomik Biotechnology, AgZen, AMOS Power, Avalo, Solena, Zayndu, Farm-ng, and NAX Solutions .

The following agricultural technology talent developers, regional hubs, and incubators will introduce cohorts from their portfolios.

Grow NY introduces Hypercell, Mycologic, and Ascribe Bioscience, three recent winners of its $1 million Grand Prix Pitch Competition, opening the door to international food and ag technology startups looking to innovate and scale up in New York State. open. Natural Products Canada presents a selection of best-in-class Canadian agricultural technology startups, including Aplantex, Biosun, Index Biosystems, Lucent Biosciences, Soligenic Technologies, Bionorth Solutions, Biopolynet, and Nature Recombined Solutions. AgLaunch will feature farmer-selected Holganix, Sentinel Fertigation, and GenoTwin participating in the accelerator program. BASF's AgroStart will introduce two of his forward-thinking startups focused on digital agriculture: Intelinair and Ucrop.it. His SparkLabs Cutiv8 in Australia will spotlight homegrown startups from the alumni network, Arugga, Nutrivert, Zetifi, FutureFeed and CleanEyre Global. Business Frances La French Tech introduces prominent French scale-ups: Naio Technologies, Javelot, Sencrop, and Innovafeed.

Visit the World Agri-Tech website to learn more about each startup's technology and expertise, as well as their previous funding rounds.

The complete summit program, including more than 100 speaker faculty and delegate registration details, is available at worldagritechusa.com. The start of pre-summit networking for attendees, speakers, startups and exhibitors to connect and schedule meetings ahead of the summit is scheduled for his March 4th.

