Astana Hub: Beyond borders and building the future of technology in Central Asia





Astana Located in the bustling Expo District on the Left Bank of Kazakhstan's capital, Astana Hub stands as a beacon of innovation and progress in the heart of Central Asia. In an exclusive interview with Astana Times, founding CEO Magzhan Madiyev reflected on Hub's journey, achievements and future ambitions.

Celebrating a Milestone: Astana Hub 5th Anniversary

Now celebrating its fifth anniversary, the hub has achieved remarkable success in a relatively short period of time, giving hope and motivation to young entrepreneurs and programmers not only in Kazakhstan but also in neighboring countries.

Madiyev shared his insights on the evolution of the technology ecosystem as it reaches its fifth milestone. Astana's hub has grown as a vibrant community of technology enthusiasts, hosting over 1,400 technology companies and nurturing numerous startups within its ecosystem. Remarkably, these companies collectively generate nearly $900 million in annual revenue, evidence of the hub's growing impact on the region's technology landscape. Looking ahead, Madiyev expressed ambitions for Astanahab to exceed the $1 billion revenue target, a pivotal goal for Astanahab set by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his 2023 State of the State Address.

Madiyev reflected on the achievements of the past few years, including the Digital Bridge Forum and the Meet the Drapers program, which facilitated 29 agreements on IT and innovation and fostered cooperation between industry players and government agencies. underlined the success of the initiative.

I think this is one of the most important programs in the Astana Hub ecosystem. Because we're giving young people the opportunity to go to Silicon Valley and identify opportunities to grow into global companies. We brought his 30 startups from not just Kazakhstan, but the entire Central Asia region plus Mongolia, Azerbaijan and Turkiye, to Draper University in the middle of Silicon Valley, and some of them We are proud to have raised the funds. , He said.

Astana Hubs' partnership with Draper University has led to success stories like Citrix, an intelligent traffic information and navigation system that secured a significant investment from prominent venture investor Tim Draper. Additionally, the establishment of the SilkRoad Innovation Hub in Silicon Valley underscores Astana Hub's commitment to fostering global partnerships and fostering cross-border collaboration among startups.

Madiyev emphasized Astanahabs' vision of becoming an international hub for technology talent, attracting innovators from across borders and from within and outside the region. Including countries like Mongolia and Turkiye in programs like “Meet the Drapers” emphasizes the role of the Astana Hub as a catalyst for regional cooperation and innovation.

Astana is now recognized as a destination for technology talent across these regions. So even if they don't stay here for long, it's beneficial for us, he added.

Digital nomad visa: turning Kazakhstan into a technology hub

By fostering a dynamic community of technology enthusiasts, Astana Hub aims to position Kazakhstan as a preferred destination for technology talent, enrich the local ecosystem, and foster global knowledge exchange. In response to Kazakhstan's desire to become a hub for digital nomads and AI experts, Mr Madyev discussed the introduction of a digital nomad visa.

President Tokayev's recent directive to launch a digital nomad settlement program underlines Kazakhstan's determination to keep pace with modern trends and become a global hub for digital nomads and AI experts. Madiyev pointed out that the program's roots lie within the Astana Hub.

This is one of the initiatives started at the Astana hub. I can explain why. As I mentioned earlier, talent acquisition is one of the key parts of our job. We are aware that it is not easy for foreigners to stay in Kazakhstan for short or long periods of time. There are some limitations and migration steps. So, he said, he has received some instructions from the Minister of Digital Development and the government to resolve this bottleneck.

Recognizing the challenges faced by foreign talent when navigating the migration process, AstanaHub collaborated with government agencies to design a digital nomad residency program that reflects the commitment of Kazakhstan to creating a welcoming environment for global talent. .

Madiyev remains optimistic about the future as Astana Hub continues to pioneer innovation and collaboration. Astana His hub is poised to shape the future of innovation in Central Asia and the rest of the world, with a focus on developing talent, fostering international partnerships and embracing new trends.

For the full conversation, stay tuned for the full interview to be published on Astana Times' YouTube channel in March.

