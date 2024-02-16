How to protect quantum intellectual property





Effective patenting is key to leveraging quantum advances, fostering innovation, and navigating the complex landscape of intellectual property rights. Eric Garcelle, Classiq's technical marketing manager, says patents will play an important role in shaping the future of quantum technology and its commercial applications.

Quantum technology is evolving. Although predictions vary, the consensus is that quantum computing will deliver tremendous value within the next decade. Companies are already exploring and investing in this new research frontier and building quantum-ready teams. But you should also start thinking about how to patent your intellectual property (IP). Otherwise, we risk losing a significant competitive advantage before we have access to quantum technology.

patent value

Patents are an important element in realizing innovation. Rules may vary by country, but successful patent claims last up to 20 years, giving companies enough time to profit from their inventions and encouraging them to share their discoveries with the world . And by sharing ideas, other companies will be inspired to create something new based on the patent. For startups and small businesses, much of their value may be embedded in their patent portfolios. Once these patents are secured, companies can create significant value by licensing the technology and generating revenue.

Some may argue that patents stifle innovation, and there are examples of companies acquiring patents to prevent competition for their technology. However, other companies will work around existing patents to create new solutions and alternative processes. These innovations lead to increased market competition, benefiting consumers and society.

Some companies may choose not to patent their ideas because they would rather keep their solutions private than make them available to the public. Quantum applications are much harder to reverse engineer than traditional software, and if a quantum innovation is complex enough, organizations may simply decide to keep the invention as a trade secret. For example, quantum applications related to national security may remain secret.

However, this approach comes with risks. Not patenting an idea leaves a company vulnerable if a rival discovers or copies the invention. The original creator then loses a competitive advantage and may have no means of stopping its use, especially if a competitor obtains a patent. Most patent legislatures favor the company that first files a patent, even if the original company can prove it invented the process.

To obtain government protection for enforcing intellectual property rights, companies must patent their ideas. If another company independently makes the same discovery and patents the idea, the original creator may be allowed to use the technology. Therefore, most organizations have a strong incentive to act quickly and file patents if they want to secure their intellectual property.

Quantum patent competition

There is already a lot of quantum activity taking place in the patent field. A study Opens a new window mapped the quantum technology patent landscape and found that since 2001, approximately 20,000 patents have been granted by patent offices in the United States and Europe in which quantum technology was a core concept. Ta. The study also showed that the number of successful patent applications is accelerating. They found that the number of quantum technology patents granted each year increased nearly tenfold, from just 161 in 2001 to 1,555 in 2018.

Many more recent applications are not yet publicly available. For example, a provisional patent application allows a company to file without filing a formal request or disclosing information. These give companies time to research and develop ideas without having to fully commit to a patent claim. This provision can be suspended for up to a year, and once a patent is approved, there is usually a blackout period before publication. These provide companies with a significant opportunity to make their quantum innovations virtually invisible to competitors.

These patents are about more than just hardware. Many of them are for quantum applications such as information processing, encryption, and communications. The challenges for companies developing quantum patent applications are shared with traditional computing developers. That is, patents cannot specifically claim software code. The patent claim must be based on an invention that uses a new and novel process to solve a technical problem.

Some of these patents come from companies researching quantum technology, but are not intended for immediate use within business. Instead, they are filing a patent for a new process that is not directly quantum related but contains language that specifically targets quantum applications of the process. This future-proofs their inventions from quantum destruction and allows these companies to build a “patent fence” within the field of quantum technology. Obtaining patents early allows companies to first bring their ideas to market and eliminate competitors.

These patent fences are a big problem for companies that realized the value of quantum too late. Once they start investing in quantum, they could run into these fences and be restricted from doing business in that field unless they pay licensing fees to patent holders. They may try to circumvent the language used in the patent claims, but this may prove dangerous as there is a risk of infringing existing patents. Some companies may feel they need to take ownership of these patent fences so they can operate more easily.

One concern with this acceleration of patent claims is the potential for bottlenecks to form. Those examining patent applications need basic knowledge of the subject matter to understand the application and whether it covers a new process. However, quantum science is still in its infancy and requires a firm understanding of fundamental concepts. Does the patent office have staff with sufficient experience in quantum software programming?

Given the large number of patent claims filed, it may take longer for the patent office to change its decision. Worse, these bottlenecks can lead to hasty decisions being made, rejecting strong applications and approving weak applications. This can be frustrating for companies trying to secure quantum applications. Therefore, companies must ensure that patent applications are completed quickly to avoid future bottlenecks.

Steps to secure your quantum IP

Once quantum-enabled companies overcome the barriers to quantum technology, they will need to consider how to protect their intellectual property and prevent future disruption.

Submitting a quantum application does not necessarily involve writing complex code or programs. Instead, when companies teach quantum concepts to their engineers and patent their processes, they can include language about how quantum can be applied to the process. A patented idea doesn't necessarily have to work. Companies just need to be able to explain and teach the process for filing patent claims. Many companies may patent ideas that they think will work in the future.

Quantum-ready companies will already have teams in place that understand quantum technology and have completed or are completing digital transformation to prepare for future quantum technologies. At this time, the quantum team is investigating the use of quantum within their business and industry, while researching the patent landscape to learn which processes are patented and which are not. The case needs to be explored. Without this research, quantum teams risk wasting time patenting ideas that have already been claimed or developing products that the company can no longer develop because of patents.

These teams need to look for “white space” in the market, areas where there are no existing patents that give them more room to operate. Once you find this empty space, you can focus and start innovating and developing new breakthrough ideas.

Companies should consider working with an IP law firm that can help them get over the patent fence and find open space. Working with an experienced IP attorney who is used to patenting software solutions can prove invaluable when drafting a patent application. Quantum technology involves new concepts and ideas, but does not change the way claims are made. Therefore, a knowledgeable patent attorney can assist you in clarifying and drafting your application.

Companies that identify industry needs and identify gaps in the patent landscape may be among the first to patent new quantum technology technologies. This is an important opportunity and cannot be missed.

Image source: Shutterstock

