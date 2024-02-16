Freudenberg Medical opens second location in Costa Rica





Freudenberg Medical, a global contract design and manufacturing (CDMO) partner for the medical device and biopharmaceutical industries with facilities in major industrial hubs in the Americas, Europe and Asia, opens second manufacturing site in Costa Rica To do.

With this $25 million investment, the company is expanding its technology to deliver increasingly complex products to its global customer base.

said Dr. Mark Ostwald, CEO of Freudenberg Medical. We established our first production facility in Costa Rica over 12 years ago and are proud to be one of the first global CDMO partners in Costa Rica. This expansion strengthens our strategy to stay close to our customers and provide efficient solutions along the entire device lifecycle, including cost-effective manufacturing capabilities at scale.

Freudenberg Medicals' new facility is expected to be operational in early 2025. The facility will specialize in the assembly of high-volume minimally invasive catheters for electrophysiology, vascular and structural heart treatments, and other medical devices that require high-precision manual assembly. In the first phase, the new facility will be 50,000 square feet and include three ISO 7 cleanrooms. Within three years of opening, an additional 50,000 square feet will be added, quadrupling Freudenberg Medicals' total footprint in Costa Rica.

The new facility will be located near the company's existing 30,000 square foot manufacturing facility in the Coyol Free Zone. During 2025, the existing facility will become Freudenberg Medical's specialized Costa Rica center for primary processing technologies such as molding and extrusion of thermoplastics for medical applications, and assembly operations will be transferred to the new facility.

Rger Gmez, vice president and general manager of Freudenberg Medical in Costa Rica, added: “The investment in this new location underlines Freudenberg Medical’s confidence in Costa Rica as an integral part of our global growth strategy. He plans to increase his team members to more than 900, up from the current 300. We value diversity and inclusion and provide equal opportunities for all.

