The fifth era of distributed computing





Today we have moved into the fifth era. This era is characterized by the confluence of two opposing trends. First, while the number of transistors per ASIC continues to grow at an exponential rate, clock rates have remained flat and the cost of each transistor is now roughly flat. This is both limited by the increased complexity and investment required to achieve smaller feature sizes. This means that compute, DRAM, storage, and network infrastructure are all flattening out in performance normalized to cost improvements or performance efficiencies. At the same time, ubiquitous network coverage, widely deployed sensors, and data-intensive machine learning applications are exponentially accelerating the demand for raw computing infrastructure.

Notable Developments: Machine Learning, Generative AI, Privacy, Sustainability, Social Infrastructure Computer-to-computer interaction time: 10 microseconds Features: 200 Gbps1+Tb/s Network Ubiquitous, power-efficient, high-speed wireless network coverage Increasingly Accelerators to specialize: TPUs, GPUs, smart NICs Socket-level fabrics, optics, federated architectures Breakthroughs in connected spaces, vehicles, appliances, wearables, and more: Many things happening…

Without fundamental breakthroughs in the design and organization of computing, our ability as a community to meet societal demands on computing infrastructure will be weakened. The invention of new architectures, new hardware, and increasingly software architectures to overcome these limitations will define the fifth era of computing.

While it is impossible to predict what breakthroughs this fifth era of computing will bring, each previous era has focused on increasing scale, efficiency, and cost performance while improving security and reliability. We know that it has the characteristic of double improvement. Without the tailwinds of Moore's Law and Dennard's growth, it will be difficult to achieve these gains, as demand for scale and capacity will only increase. However, the high-level work is likely to include:

Declarative programming model: The von Neumann model of executing code sequentially on a dedicated processor has been very useful to developers for decades. However, with the rise of distributed, multi-threaded computing, much of modern imperative code requires defensive and If abstraction is broken down to the point where you are focusing on inefficient structures. The next few years will only increase complexity, essentially requiring a new declarative programming model that focuses on intent, users, and business logic. At the same time, managing execution flow and responding to changing deployment conditions must be delegated to increasingly sophisticated compilers and ML-powered runtimes. Hardware Segmentation: In the early days, general-purpose server architectures with a system balance of CPU, memory, storage, and networking could efficiently meet the needs of workloads across a data center. However, when designing for specialized computing needs, ML training, inference, and video processing, conflicting requirements for storage, memory capacity, latency, bandwidth, and communication have led to a proliferation of heterogeneous designs. When general-purpose computing performance was increasing at 1.5x per year, pursuing a 5x improvement on even 10% of workloads didn't make sense given the complexity. Today, such improvements can no longer be ignored. Addressing this gap will require new approaches to design, verify, qualify, and deploy composable hardware ASICs and memory units in months rather than years. Software-defined infrastructure: As the underlying infrastructure becomes more complex and distributed, multiple virtualization layers from memory to CPU maintain a single-server abstraction for individual applications . This trend will continue into the next era as infrastructure continues to scale out and become more heterogeneous. As a result of hardware segmentation, declarative programming models, and distributed computing environments consisting of thousands of servers, virtualization extends beyond individual servers to include single servers, multiple servers, storage/ It will include distributed computing on memory arrays and, in some cases, clusters. Integrate resources across campus to efficiently deliver end results. Proven secure computation: In the last era, the need to maintain computational efficiency has inadvertently come at the expense of security and reliability. However, as our lives become increasingly online, the need for privacy and confidentiality increases exponentially for individuals, businesses, and governments. Data sovereignty, or the need to restrict the physical location of data, even derived data, is important not only to comply with government policy, but also to increasingly transparently control the lineage of content produced by ML. becomes increasingly important to show. Baseline performance comes at a small cost, but these needs should be first-class requirements and constraints. Sustainability: The first three eras of computing saw dramatic improvements in fixed power performance. With the end of Dennard scaling in the fourth epoch, global power consumption related to computing has increased rapidly, but cloud-hosted infrastructure is 2-3 times more power efficient than earlier on-premises designs. partially offset by the transition to Additionally, cloud providers are making extensive efforts to move toward first carbon-neutral and then carbon-free power sources. However, the demand for data and computing will continue to grow and is likely to accelerate further in the fifth epoch. This turns power efficiency and carbon emissions into key system metrics. Of particular note is that embodied carbon across the infrastructure construction and deployment lifecycle will require both increased visibility and optimization. Algorithmic innovation: The tailwind of exponential performance improvements often overrides software efficiency gains. As improvements in the underlying hardware components slow, the focus will shift to software and algorithmic opportunities. Research shows that system code is rich in potential for 2-10x improvements in software optimization. Efficiently identifying these software optimization opportunities and developing techniques that appropriately and reliably deliver these benefits to large-scale production systems represents a significant opportunity. Leveraging recent advances in LLM coding to partially automate this task would be a significant acceleration in the fifth epoch.

Integrating the above, the fifth epoch is a measure of overall user system efficiency ( (useful answers per second). Furthermore, units of efficiency are not simply measured in performance per unit cost, but power consumption and carbon emissions are explicitly taken into account, security and privacy are considered as key metrics, and reliability requirements are reinforced at the same time. will be done. The infrastructure that society increasingly relies on. Collectively, there are many untapped opportunities to deliver next-generation infrastructure.

The scale-out efficiency of distributed infrastructure across hardware and software can be increased by more than 10x. Application balance points, or opportunities to match ratios between various system resources such as compute, accelerators, memory, storage, and networking through software-defined infrastructure, are further increased tenfold. Opportunities in next-generation accelerators and segment-specific hardware components are more than 10 times greater than traditional one-size-fits-all general-purpose computing architectures. Finally, there is a difficult-to-quantify but absolutely significant opportunity to improve developer productivity while simultaneously providing significantly improved reliability and security.

Combining these trends, we are on the cusp of another 1,000x dramatic efficiency increase in the next era. This will define the next generation of infrastructure services and enable the next generation of computing services, perhaps centered around breakthroughs in multimodal models and generative AI. Opportunities to define, design, and deploy the next generation of computing methods are rare. The seismic shifts of this fifth era promise perhaps the greatest technological change and challenge yet, and will require a level of commitment, collaboration, and collaboration. This vision is likely not seen since the early days of computing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/blog/topics/systems/the-fifth-epoch-of-distributed-computing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

