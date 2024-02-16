HSBC and Google commit $1 billion to funding climate change technology





HSBC has entered into a partnership with Google Cloud to provide financial support to companies dedicated to advancing climate change mitigation efforts through technology solutions. The partnership aims to strengthen the US technology giant's selection of companies for the Google Cloud Ready-Sustainability (GCR-Sustainability) program.

The GCR-Sustainability Initiative is designed to meet customers' needs in environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. It aims to help companies achieve a variety of goals, including reducing carbon emissions and enhancing sustainability across their supply chains. The program also facilitates the processing of his ESG data to assess performance and identify climate-related risks.

HSBC and Google Collab advance climate change solutions

Through this partnership, Google Cloud plans to expand the list of partnerships within the GCR Sustainability Program. Currently, prominent companies such as Airbus, Planet Labs, and Watershed will emerge within the next two years.

Additionally, the partnership will enable HSBC to allocate funding to selected companies, in line with its commitment to invest $1 billion in early-stage climate technology ventures. These will cover various areas such as electric vehicles, battery storage and sustainable food systems by 2030.

Companies selected to participate in the GCR Sustainability Program undergo a rigorous verification process by Google. Tech giants evaluate the quality of the technologies they develop and their alignment with climate science and expertise.

As part of this process, Google also assesses the technology's market traction among its customers.

Members of the GCR-Sustainability program will have access to venture debt financing options provided by HSBC's climate technology finance team. The first financing package under this agreement will target LevelTen Energy, a platform focused on clean energy trading and data, providing clients with access to renewable energy trading infrastructure.

Natalie Bryce, Global Head of Commercial Banking Sustainability at HSBC, highlighted the importance of partnerships and innovative financing solutions. This has become even more important as investment in climate technology startups slowed last year.

In Q3 2023, climate technology startups focused on carbon and emissions technologies secured an impressive $7.6 billion in venture capital (VC) funding. This figure beats the sector's previous record by $1.8 billion, ignoring the downward trend seen in other sectors.

Mr Bryce further stated:

By collaborating across our footprint, combining funding support, cloud technology, and partner connectivity, we help climate technology vendors accelerate growth and develop urgently needed solutions at scale. .

Empowering climate innovators

Justin Keeble, Managing Director of Global Sustainability at Google Cloud, emphasized the need for technology providers to deliver impactful solutions to combat climate change. Keeble noted that access to finance is critical to many of these companies, making the partnership with HSBC particularly valuable.

HSBC's work in London is guided by its goal of driving between $750 billion and $1 trillion in investment and sustainable lending by 2030. Britain's biggest bank announced its first net-zero transition plan last month. The bank said it has provided $210.7 billion in support of environmental and social causes since the 2020 goal was set.

The net zero transition plan also outlines HSBC's intention to gradually reduce the lending it provides to carbon-intensive sectors, in line with efforts to limit global temperature rise to below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The bank has set 2030 targets for industries such as oil and gas, power and utilities, transportation and heavy industry. Thermal coal mining and steel manufacturing are some of the targeted industries. HSBC will disclose its progress towards these goals annually.

Advances in climate change technology solutions

The partnership with Google's cloud computing unit follows HSBC's acquisition of the UK branch of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) last year, a move the UK government said was aimed at preventing spillover into the startup ecosystem. This is a movement that was encouraged.

The availability and impact of venture debt remains a significant concern for policymakers. SVB played an important role in this field, but traditional financial institutions were wary of entering due to capital risks.

HSBC spokesperson Richards said the bank was exceeding its internal targets on this front, with the partnership and the launch of HSBC Innovation Banking aiming to move 1.3 million customers to net zero by 2050. He expressed optimism that progress towards more ambitious goals would be accelerated.

According to a study by the International Energy Agency, almost 50% of the emissions reductions needed to reach net zero by 2050 will depend on technologies that are not currently being scaled up.

HSBC intends to facilitate connections between existing customers and climate change technology companies to facilitate long-term transitions.

Mr Keeble highlighted the important role of technology and finance in driving climate action and expressed HSBC's alignment with Google's view that the sustainability challenge is fundamentally a data challenge.

The collaboration between HSBC and Google Cloud represents an important step towards accelerating climate technology innovation. Through funding and technical assistance, we aim to accelerate the development and implementation of impactful solutions essential to combating climate change and achieving sustainability goals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://carboncredits.com/hsbc-and-google-to-deploy-1b-in-climate-tech-financing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos