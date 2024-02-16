How automated or robotic testing systems can help medical device manufacturers





Alan Thomas, Head of Marketing at ZwickRoell, highlights the benefits associated with automated or robotic testing systems currently available in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors.

Discussions between ZwickRoells and pharmaceutical companies identified the need for a single test system for auto-injectors capable of performing the following standard tests according to EN ISO 11608-5:

Safety cap removal force Actuation force and displacement Syringe timing Delivered drug volume including last drop Effective needle length Needle guard safety

Fully automated solutions range from easy-to-use smart robots used solely to feed and unload injectors, to complex robotic systems used to load specimens into multiple testing machines in parallel. With the latter, fully automated daily checks can be implemented, results/events can be uploaded to the customer's IT system, and injectors can be sorted according to specified tolerances.

Fully automated breakaway and glide force determination

Glide force tests are based on the standards ISO 7886-1, ISO 11499, and ISO 11040-4. Breakaway force and sliding force are important parameters used to select the optimal syringe. These forces must not exceed or fall below defined limits to ensure safe drug dose delivery. Force is affected by drug viscosity and molecular size.

ZwickRoells roboTest provides fully automated breakaway force and glide force testing capabilities (Figure 1). The robot's gripping arm picks up one of his 30 syringes from the magazine table, places it on the test machine, and begins measuring the glide force. After testing, the robot returns the syringe to its original position in the storage magazine.

Fully automated pen injector test

The most important requirements when testing medical products are reproducibility of results and minimizing operator influence. To meet these requirements, ZwickRoell has developed an automated system for testing pharmaceutical pens. Disposable pens are discarded after removing the contents of the cartridge, whereas reusable pens can be used every year. ISO 11608 Parts 1-3 define standards used for quality assurance testing of insulin pens and cartridges. Similar to auto-injectors, fully automated solutions range from simple smart robots used for dispensing and removal to robots that run multiple machines in parallel.

Key benefits of automation

Industry 4.0

The autoEdition3 software controls the robotic testing system. It is based on Industry 4.0 principles such as distributed intelligence, parallel processes, standardized interfaces, and real-time optimization. The roboTest test system allows ZwickRoell to achieve higher sample throughput compared to traditional sequential control systems.

traceability

Everything must be fully traceable. ZwickRoells testXpert III testing software provides complete, tamper-proof documentation of all actions performed with testXpert III. The user defines the level at which actions are recorded and accounted for according to the requirements (for example, this may mean that each change made to a test-related parameter such as test speed is fully recorded) ). This option, together with the user management already integrated into testXpert III, provides the ideal tool for meeting the requirements of the US FDA 21 CFR Part 11.

By simultaneously providing easy access to quality attributes and protection from tampering, manufacturers can optimize processes and maintain improved product quality for safety-related products.

Automatic daily check tool

Regularly check the force, mass, and displacement of the sensor using the daily check tool. Recognize systematic measurement errors in sensors and notify responsible parties immediately. Typically this is done daily. In addition to the manual version, which the user monitors using daily check tools, ZwickRoell also offers a fully automatic version, where all steps are handled by automation. The results are traceably recorded in a log file. If the result exceeds the acceptable range, the system will stop and the user will be notified.

