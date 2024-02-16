I love my Google Pixel 8 Pro, but there's one difference





Google Pixel 8 Pro Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

I really like the Google Pixel 8 Pro, but it doesn't feel like a $1,000 smartphone. I'm going to miss my Pixel 7 Pro, and I can't wait to get back to the incredibly high-quality Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra I left behind a little over a week ago.

For now, though, I'm sticking with Google's latest flagship product. And there's one simple reason for that.

How should a $1,000 phone feel? Google Pixel 8 Pro (left) and Google Pixel 7 Pro showing the difference in screen curvature.Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Pixel 7 Pro was controversial as some owners experienced serious software issues that ruined their phones. However, I managed to avoid such things and was almost completely reliable every time I used it. In short, you get to enjoy a super camera, clean and simple software, and a great design. It still looks great and the white polished steel look of my model really stands out. At the time of release, it cost $900.

But when you pick it up alongside the $1,000 Pixel 8 Pro, there's an unfortunate difference in how it feels in your hand, and much of that is due to the change from a curved screen to a flat screen. The Pixel 7 Pro has gentle curves on the sides, and the glass meets the frame in a way that comfortably fits the way you hold your phone in one hand. The visual impact of the side bezels is also minimized.

Google Pixel 8 Pro (left) and Google Pixel 7 Pro, showing the difference in screen curvature Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

This doesn't apply to Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 8 Pro has a flat screen, with no contoured flow between the screen and the frame. It's not uncomfortable per se, but it's not ergonomic and the bezels around the screen are visible to everyone. The curved screen is as controversial as the Pixel 7 Pro's reliability, with a clear divide between those who like it and those who don't. I think the curved screen is more attractive, more ergonomic, and a better design choice to justify the price of a modern smartphone.

That's not the only screen problem Google Pixel 8 Pro (left) and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

But not all flat screens need to launch in 2019 like the Pixel 8 Pro, and the proof of that is in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Although technically flat, the screen flows into a curved titanium frame and is designed to fit in your hand. This is completely different from fully curved glass and is a much better alternative. This also symbolizes his hefty $1,300 price tag for the S24 Ultra.

The Pixel 8 Pro's overall design is still great, and while the camera module has more features than before, it's still a flashy-looking device. But the flat screen and disregard for ergonomics are a setback, and a huge disappointment for a phone that costs $100 more than its predecessor. Samsung has shown that adopting a flat screen doesn't have to come with the big drawback of reduced comfort, and the result is a phone that's much more modern than expected.

Differences in screen reflection between Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (left) and Google Pixel 8 Pro Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

That's not the only problem with the Pixel's screen. Coming from the larger, brighter, non-reflective Galaxy S24 Ultra, the Pixel 8 Pro's screen isn't all that pleasant to use. The anti-reflective properties of the S24 Ultra's Corning Gorilla Armor glass aren't touted, and outdoors he can really see it next to a Pixel 8 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (left) Google Pixel 8 Pro, Google Pixel 7 Pro Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Still, I'm still here with the Pixel 8 Pro in my hands, even though I wasn't all that impressed with the design or screen. Especially because I know I can do better. Why am I “suffering” like this?

Again, I've never had any software issues with the Pixel 8 Pro, and it seems to be a much more reliable smartphone in general. We also appreciate the design and efficiency enhancements in Android 14. But as I said, there's a simple reason why the Pixel 8 Pro is being held back, and that's exactly what it is.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is great, but it's also packed with features, tools, and distractions. There's always something to do, and just using the basic features feels almost pointless. Thanks to its Galaxy AI tools, S Pen stylus, and incredible power, it can sometimes seem like the smartphone equivalent of buying a fully loaded Mac Pro just to write shopping lists in Notes. That's not a bad thing in and of itself, but it's definitely overkill.

I didn't feel that way with the Pixel 8 Pro. It does everything I want very fast without any arguments and is not packed with other features that I rarely use. The software, camera, apps, games, calls, and other features are so good that you can hardly ask for more.

Google Pixel 8's biggest problem Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Ignoring the fact that it's a bit unwieldy to hold, I'm enjoying the Pixel 8 Pro. I'm comparing the camera to the Galaxy S24 Ultra to see which one is better. But whatever the outcome of that test, I can't get the idea out of my head that there are other similar smartphones out there that would satisfy me just as well, reinforcing the fact that the Pixel 8 Pro's price is too high. . money.

It's the Google Pixel 8, not the Pro, at a decent price of $700, but with the same processor, IP68 water resistance, selfie camera, software, and promise of updates, plus its own great main camera . That's a significant $300 savings, and while the Pixel 8 Pro is clearly a higher-specced device, the Pixel 8 is a better value considering the similarities. When we reviewed the Pixel 8, we wondered how much better the Pixel 8 Pro was, and now we have the answer. It's better, but I don't think $300 is better.

A further problem with the Pixel 8 Pro is that I think the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is $300 better than the Pixel 8 Pro because it's packed with features and technology that the Pixel doesn't have. The Pixel 8 Pro sits in the middle, competing with the equally excellent Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus.

But for those days or weeks when you want a really nice, fun, simple smartphone with a great camera and software, you can't beat the Pixel 8 Pro. It's only $100 more expensive than it actually is.

