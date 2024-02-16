Inside Real Estate kicks off 2024 with new innovations in AI, platforms, and homeownership technology — RISMedia





Inside Real Estate launches a 2024 roadmap designed to help clients easily increase productivity and profits through a series of new product innovations and enhancements, and a fully connected front-to-back office ecosystem. announced.

In a recent webinar for InsideRE clients, the company detailed innovative new enhancements to its platform solution and a preview of plans in development for future releases. We've added more AI-powered productivity solutions. This includes a revamped CRM experience that provides efficient and effective communication tools that leverage AI call scripts, email, and text generation capabilities. Ken Katschke, senior vice president of products at InsideRE, ​​says new designs and customizations for branded materials and sites allow customers to “stand out from a sea of ​​sameness without the hassle of design and development.” “I can do it.'' Additionally, a complete, upgraded back office technology suite creates a single workflow, increases productivity, and accelerates brokerage and team growth with best-in-class, data-backed recruitment and retention solutions.

The latest releases and enhancements are designed to help agents and brokers.

Free agents to focus on the activities that matter most by leveraging AI, automation, and insights to create opportunities and drive engagement. Differentiate and differentiate your business, brand, and unique value props with design customization and workflows. We align front- and back-office operations to seamlessly deliver value throughout the homeownership lifecycle and create lifelong customers. Find and connect with a community of support, provide inspiration and motivation, and provide ample opportunities to gather and connect.

“We believe this year will be a strong year in 2024, and the companies that lean back, focus on fundamentals and stay ahead of the competition will We will take advantage of the opportunities that await us.” . “As always, we take our role as a technology partner seriously and are focused on providing the technology, tools, support and connectivity to help our clients succeed and keep moving forward. is placed.”

InsideRE said it will complete its 2024 innovation roadmap with a focus on strong communities, peer-to-peer enablement, and improving the customer support experience. This year, mastermind events, peer coaching programs, new certifications to maximize ROI, and his much-anticipated April conference UNITE will all be available.

For more information, visit insiderealestate.com.

