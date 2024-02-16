Google's Gemini chatbot app goes global: now available in over 150 countries





Google has expanded the availability of its Gemini app, an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, beyond the United States to more than 150 countries and regions, including India.

The Gemini app, which was released for Android users on February 8, gained attention for its innovative features. The Gemini app is currently accessible in English, Korean, and Japanese to accommodate a diverse user base.

According to Google's support page, the expansion to more than 150 countries aims to bring the power of AI-driven conversations to a global audience.

It's worth noting that there's no dedicated Gemini app for iOS. However, iPhone users can now access Gemini through a toggle within his Google app, opening the door to the chatbot's functionality.

To use the Gemini app, Android device owners must have a phone with at least 4GB of RAM and running the latest version of Google OS, starting with Android 12. Similarly, his iPhone users with iOS 16 and above can use the toggle in the top right corner to enable the feature and use the Google app to interact with the chatbot. Currently, this app is only accessible in English, Japanese, and Korean.

Gemini's global rollout began Thursday and is expected to continue over the next few days, allowing users around the world to seamlessly integrate the chatbot into their digital experiences. The user must be logged in to her personal Google account or her Workspace account for which the feature has been enabled by an administrator.

Jack Krawczyk, Google's senior director of product who oversees Gemini, addressed some of the user concerns. He said that restrictions on image uploading and generation are being eased, but he stressed responsible coordination regarding the rejection of both images and text. Additionally, Krawczyk acknowledged user feedback regarding the clarity of the Assistant's functionality relative to Google Assistant and ensured improved communication regarding the ongoing features compared to those already available.

Published: February 16, 2024, 11:11 AM IST

