Google Search just stole one of Pixel's best calling features





Talking to a live representative is similar to Hold for Me, but done through direct search

Summary Google Search has a new tool that is very similar to Pixel's Hold for Me feature.The ability to talk to a live agent is available in the Google app for Android.[ラボ]It can be enabled from the menu and will appear when you search for a specific business. This feature is currently only available in the US and is still being rolled out.

In the age of robocalls and automated voice prompts, the Google Pixel series comes with a highly underrated feature set called Call Assist. These include Call Screen, which has a frighteningly good AI voice that lets you talk to unknown callers before your phone rings, and a tool called Hold for Me, which lets you hear awful hold music when you call a toll-free number. It is included. You know when real people are in danger. Now it looks like Google is making some of this functionality available to all users through his Google Search app.

As spotted by 9to5Google and Android Police senior contributor Mishaal Rahman on Twitter/X, Google Search has a new experiment that effectively recreates the Hold for Me experience without a Pixel smartphone. This feature can be enabled from the Labs menu, which can be accessed by tapping the icon in the top left corner of the Google app for Android. If available in your account,[ライブ担当者に話す]A new option will appear. .

When you toggle this feature on, when you search for certain types of businesses in the Google app, you'll find[通話をリクエスト]A button will appear. These include airlines, telecommunications companies, retail trade, service and insurance providers. When you tap this button, Google will start a call with the business and each time an agent answers the phone, they will call you from the number provided before the call.

This feature is still rolling out to Search Labs users, but it wasn't available on any devices at the time of today's testing. While Search Labs itself is available in over 120 countries, Talk to a Live Recommendation is currently only available in the United States. If this is anything like Pixel's Hold for Me feature, don't expect it to roll out to countries other than Australia, Canada, Japan, the UK, and the US anytime soon.

