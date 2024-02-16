Technology companies will continue to cut jobs in 2024





A number of technology companies made multiple layoffs this week, including Cisco, Mozilla, and Instacart. The layoffs will affect employees around the world, and the trend of tightening purse strings in certain products and sectors is expected to continue.

This week, another round of mass layoffs by technology companies saw more than 4,000 positions axed as the industry increasingly employs artificial intelligence technology. Cisco led the way, cutting 4,250 positions out of 84,900 employees at the end of 2023, or 5% of its global workforce. Cisco was also cutting 5,000 jobs in 2022.

The job cuts come in the lead-up to Cisco's $28 billion acquisition of Splunk, which is expected to close by April of this year. The layoffs come as Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins expects massive economic uncertainty to reduce demand for the company's products and services in the coming months. said.

Mozilla, the maker of the Firefox web browser, announced its intention to cut 5% of its global workforce. Similarly, Instacart announced a restructuring plan to cut 7% of its global workforce. Both companies cited the need to reinvest resources into certain new projects as the reason for the job cuts, resulting in more than 300 positions being made redundant overall.

Other tech giants, including Google and Amazon, have already made significant cuts to their workforces since early 2024. High-tech companies remain the main source of revenue, albeit decreased compared to 2023. However, the increased adoption of AI technologies is expected to continue to impact employment in the technology sector.

