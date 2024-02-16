Google is rolling out new search features in Europe





Google has announced a new search experience that will soon be rolled out across the European Economic Area (EEA).

This change is part of Google's preparations to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA).

One notable change is carousel-style rich results for queries like “hotels near me.”

Google is also adding a dedicated “aggregator unit” that introduces links to major aggregator sites related to your search.

Google said in a blog post that it aims to “present rich, relevant information to users to help them navigate their searches” and “improve visibility for ecosystem participants.”

Rich results carousel

Google will soon introduce a new search feature that will display a carousel of rich results for travel, local services, and shopping queries.

This new format allows users to scroll tiles horizontally to view additional information such as price, rating, and images.

Carousel results depend on web pages having appropriate structured data markup. Without this markup, the page will continue to display standard text search results.

Originally launched for travel and local searches, Google is testing Carousel for shopping queries in Germany, France, the Czech Republic, and the United Kingdom.

Aggregator unit and refinement chip

Google is implementing a new search feature that provides direct links to content on aggregator websites in top search results.

In addition, Google is adding refinement chips that allow searchers to narrow their results to specific types of content.

These aggregator units include:

Location site Job site Flight site Product site (initially tested in Germany, France, Czech Republic and UK)

Google says publishers don't need to do any additional work to implement these features.

flight queries

In addition to the above features, Google is testing new search features for flight-related searches.

This feature allows users to more easily find flight details by displaying results on airline websites in different units.

Google invites EEA publishers

These new search features are only available to users within the EEA to comply with the DMA.

Google is inviting businesses based in the EEA or serving EEA users to indicate their interest in these new search features by filling out a form.

Through these changes, Google aims to build a more user-focused and competitive digital marketplace, in line with the goals of the DMA, and provide businesses with new opportunities in search results.

Why are these features exclusive to Europe?

Google is rolling out these features in Europe because of our legal obligation to comply with the DMA.

The DMA is a new EU law aimed at regulating large technology companies designated as “gatekeepers” due to their market power.

It is scheduled to take effect in March and will require significant changes from companies including Google, Apple, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, and ByteDance.

As the designated gatekeeper, Google must adjust its products such as Search, Maps, and the Android app store to comply.

“Gatekeeper” requirements

The main purposes of DMA are:

Give users more choice over default apps and services Allow alternative app stores Require interoperability between messaging services Prohibit self-prioritization in rankings Require consent for targeted advertising Increase data transparency let

Gatekeepers require user consent for targeted advertising and to provide more accurate advertising data to business customers. You'll also need to allow other app stores on your device.

E-commerce, search, and social media platforms cannot unfairly rank their services above their competitors. Messaging services like WhatsApp and iMessage need to be interoperable.

EU lawmakers believe this will benefit consumers who can easily choose default apps and services.

For the future

As the enforcement date approaches, Google plans to comply with the DMA while preserving the user experience.

Businesses will have a six-month transition period before the DMA becomes fully effective. This bill is expected to significantly reshape the EU's digital market.

FAQ What new search experience is Google rolling out in the European Economic Area?

Google is introducing a range of new search enhancements designed to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA). These enhancements include:

Carousel-style rich results for travel-related queries, such as “hotels near me.” The “Aggregator Unit” displays links to the main aggregator websites relevant to your search. Refinement chips allow users to filter search results more precisely. A feature that increases the visibility of the airline's website for flight-related queries.

How will Google's carousel-style rich results impact search visibility?

Introducing carousel-style rich results to improve the visibility of specific search results by displaying them in a scannable, visually appealing horizontal format. Key impacts include:

Increase user engagement through interactive elements such as prices, ratings, and images. Improve the visibility of web pages that implement proper structured data markup. Businesses with correctly marked up pages are likely to get more attention and increase traffic to their site.

Without the required structured data markup, pages will continue to display as standard text search results.

How will the Digital Markets Act affect EU technology companies and users?

The Digital Markets Act (DMA) introduces a series of regulations and requirements that have far-reaching implications for technology companies and consumers in the EU, including:

Prohibiting self-preferred or mandatory options for alternative services gives users more autonomy over their default apps and services. Introducing interoperability between alternative app stores and messaging services. Requiring explicit user consent for targeted advertising and increasing transparency around advertising data. An environment that promotes fair competition by preventing e-commerce, search, and social media platforms from unfairly ranking their services over their competitors.

The DMA is expected to significantly change the digital market landscape within the European Union, offering consumers more choice and control.

Featured image: Screenshot from developers.google.com, February 2024.

