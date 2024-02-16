What is a long context window? Google DeepMind engineers explain





Yesterday, we announced the next generation of Gemini models, Gemini 1.5. In addition to significant improvements in speed and efficiency, one of Gemini 1.5's innovations is its longer context window. This measures the number of tokens of the smallest component, such as a word, image, or part of a video, that the model can process at once. To understand the importance of this milestone, we asked the Google DeepMind project team to explain what long context windows are and how this groundbreaking feature can help developers in many ways. I asked him to explain about it.

Context windows are important because they help the AI ​​model recall information during a session. Have you ever been in the middle of a conversation and forgotten someone's name minutes after saying it? Or sprinted across the room to grab your notebook to write down the phone number they gave you? It can be difficult to remember things in the flow of a conversation, and you may have experienced your chatbot forgetting information after a few turns. That's where long context windows come in handy.

Previously, Gemini could process up to 32,000 tokens at a time, but the first 1.5 model released for initial testing, 1.5 Pro, has a context window of up to 1 million tokens, making it the largest It was the longest context window in the scale-based model. In fact, our research has even successfully tested up to 10 million tokens. Additionally, the longer the context window, the more text, images, audio, code, and video the model can ingest and process.

“Our original plan was to reach 128,000 tokens in context, but we thought it would be good to set an ambitious bar and proposed 1 million tokens,” says Long Context Project. said Google DeepMind research scientist Nikolai Savinov, one of the study's principal investigators. And now our research has surpassed that by a factor of 10.

To make this leap forward, the team needed to make a series of deep learning innovations. Google DeepMind engineer Denis Teplyashin explains that one breakthrough leads to another, each of which opens up new possibilities. And when they all add up, from 128,000 tokens he went to 512,000 tokens, then he went to 1 million tokens, and then just recently, in an internal investigation, he jumped to 10 million tokens and discovered what he could do and become very I was surprised.

The raw data that 1.5 Pro can process opens up entirely new ways to interact with your models. For example, instead of summarizing a document that spans dozens of pages, you can summarize a document that spans thousands of pages. Whereas older models allowed you to analyze thousands of lines of code thanks to the revolutionary long context window, 1.5 Pro allows you to analyze tens of thousands of lines of code at once.

One test involved dropping an entire code base and creating documentation on that code base. This was really cool, said Machel Reid, a research scientist at Google DeepMind. There was also another test in which he was able to accurately answer questions about the 1924 film Sherlock Jr. after having the model watch the entire 45-minute movie.

1.5 Pro can also make inferences based on data provided in prompts. One of my favorite examples from the last few days is Karaman, a rare language spoken by fewer than 200 people around the world. Machel says he has a grammar book on the language. If you tell the model to translate into this language, it won't be able to speak it on its own, but with the extended long context window you can incorporate the entire grammar manual and some example sentences into the context, and the model will was able to do the following: Learn English to Karaman translation at the same level as people who are learning the same content.

Gemini 1.5 Pro comes standard with a 128K token context window, but a limited group of developers and enterprise customers can try the up to 1 million token context window in private preview via AI Studio and Vertex AI can do. The full million token context window is computationally intensive and requires further optimization to improve latency, but we are actively working on it as we scale out.

And the team continues to look to the future to make models faster and more efficient, with safety at the core. We are also looking to further extend the long-context window, improve the underlying architecture, and integrate new hardware improvements. 10 million tokens at a time is already approaching the thermal limit of the Tensor Processing Unit, and we don't yet know where that limit is, but as the hardware continues to improve, this model will be able to do even more. could become possible, he says, Nikolay.

The team is looking forward to seeing what kinds of experiences developers and the broader community can achieve. When I first saw that there were 1 million tokens in the context, my first question was: What are we going to use this for? Machel says. But now I think people's imaginations are expanding and they're finding more creative ways to use these new features.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blog.google/technology/ai/long-context-window-ai-models/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos