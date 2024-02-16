Kellanova: Moving from regression to innovation with five technological priorities as the backbone





This includes a focus on digitizing the supply chain, creating digital twins and replicas in manufacturing, and leveraging smart sensors and connected data to integrate real-time data into inventory-related decision-making.

Similarly, data can help with product development. The company is further investing in proprietary consumer insights and analytics to dig deeper into consumers' eating habits, consumption occasions, desires and affinities.

There's a lot of innovation happening there, Salmon said, adding that these data points can also help build highly personalized journeys with multiple touchpoints for consumers.

An example of where this data can be useful is Keranova's recent series of sustainable packaging innovations. It features less plastic in Cheez-It, Snapd and Club Crisps containers, and the company says it's trying to make packaging more consumer-centric.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning

No wonder Kellanova is also looking to invest in AI and machine learning, which uses data to optimize inventory management, demand forecasting, and production planning. With all the buzz around generative AI, the company is approaching the technology with caution as it looks to leverage it to engage customers with personalization tactics.

“We established GenAI guardrails within our company and built a strong foundation around data, ethics, and governance,” Salmon said. Establishing these solid foundations upfront will help you make rapid progress as GenAI evolves.

Data management and ethical considerations remain a hot topic in the industry conversation surrounding AI-powered innovation.

The CGTs League of Leaders is a cross-functional group of retail and consumer goods business and IT leaders who meet quarterly to exchange ideas on a variety of trends. Last year, we warned that a common cause was a lack of understanding of how to handle data. This involves infrastructure updates.

Garter echoed similar sentiments in a study last November, stating that data infrastructure must be secure, rich, fair, and accurate, and that AI values ​​must align with the company's values.

E-commerce and DTC

Finally, Kellanova is leveraging technology to reimagine the way products reach consumers by forming direct relationships based on personalized marketing strategies, some of which also leverage AI. I'm focusing on that.

It's important to note that companies' approaches have changed significantly over the past year. At last year's Consumer Goods Sales & Marketing Summit, TJ Hannell, Kellogg's Director of Omni E-Commerce Demand and Head of Platform, said the company is expanding its shopper marketing and e-commerce capabilities to provide a more seamless consumer experience. He said that he was integrating.

Siled efforts are over, collaboration is beginning, and approaches to innovation seem to be moving in the same direction.

We are using digital tools and building capabilities to enhance collaboration across the Kellanova world. We recently launched Microsoft Copilot for the web to support creativity, improve skills, and help people get things done faster in a safe and secure way, said Salmon. Masu. We conduct “Curiosity Sessions” around the world to help our colleagues learn more about how to use these new tools, ask questions, and advocate for new technologies.

Gone are the days when IT departments were solely tasked with keeping organizations safe, secure, and up-to-date, Salmon added.

