Microsoft, Google, Meta commit to action on AI election risks





Twenty tech companies working on artificial intelligence announced Friday that they have signed a pledge to ensure their software does not interfere with elections, including in the United States.

The signatories provide people with fake voices, like generative AI products from big tech companies like Microsoft and Google that could be exploited in elections to create convincing deepfakes of candidates. A wide range of companies including small start-up companies.

The agreement effectively acknowledges that the products owned by both companies pose significant risks in a year when 4 billion people are expected to vote in elections around the world.

Deceptive AI election content can mislead the public in ways that jeopardize the integrity of the electoral process, the document says.

The agreement is also a recognition that lawmakers around the world are not responding quickly to the rapid advances in generative AI, forcing the technology industry to seek self-regulation.

As society reaps the benefits of AI, we have a responsibility to help ensure these tools are not weaponized in elections, Microsoft Vice Chairman and President Brad Smith said in a statement.

The 20 companies signing the pledge include Adobe, Amazon, Anthropic, Arm, Eleven Labs, Google, IBM, Inflection AI, LinkedIn, McAfee, Meta, Microsoft, Nota, OpenAI, Snap, Stability AI, TikTok, TrendMicro, Truepic, It's X. .

The agreement is voluntary and falls short of a complete ban on AI content in elections, as some have called for. The 1,500-word document lists eight steps companies are taking this year. This step includes developing new tools to distinguish between AI-generated images and authentic content, as well as being transparent with the public about notable developments.

This year is said to be the biggest year in the history of democracy, with elections held in seven of the world's 10 most populous countries. In addition to the US presidential election in November, nationwide voting is also scheduled in India, Russia and Mexico. Elections have already been held in Indonesia, Pakistan and Bangladesh this year.

Ahead of January's New Hampshire primary, a fake robocall claiming to be from President Joe Biden sparked widespread alarm about the potential for fake audio, images and video in politics. This month, the Federal Communications Commission voted to outlaw robocalls that include AI-generated audio.

Individual technology companies are taking their own measures. Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, said it would try to label images created by AI, but warned last month that it did not have the technical capacity to do similar labels for AI-generated audio and video. did.

Nick Clegg, Meta's global president, said the pledge was intended as a meaningful step towards the industry cracking down on deceptive content. But he said the effort also required efforts from governments and civil society.

With so many big elections happening this year, it's important to do everything we can to prevent people from being fooled by AI-generated content, he said in a statement.

The companies announced the agreement at the Munich Security Conference, an annual event where world leaders discuss a variety of issues. Vice President Kamala Harris and Israeli President Isaac Herzog will be attending this weekend's meeting.

At the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland in January, the topic of generative AI dominated public and private discussions.

