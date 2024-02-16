Today's review of JLab Go Air Pop earphones





I'm not the type to splurge unnecessarily. In fact, I used to be one of those people who refused to part with my wired headphones because I thought wireless Bluetooth earphones were too expensive. I just didn't have the energy to spend that much money and wired headphones were fine! But once I was finally persuaded to splurge on Apple AirPods, I quickly understood the hype. Gone are the days of getting tangled in wires.

So when a busy New Yorker shoved my right AirPod out of my ear and onto the subway tracks, I (and the four other passengers around me) let out a collective gasp. I suddenly know how Kim Kardashian felt when her diamond earrings fell into the ocean.

I didn't have the budget to spend another few hundred dollars to replace my beloved AirPods, so I decided to temporarily use a much cheaper pair recommended to me by a colleague: the JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds. I made it. I love them so much that it's no longer temporary.

Sound quality is great for the price

These earphones are only $25, so I honestly didn't have high expectations. My first impression was that the sound quality was surprisingly good. There are three different sound settings that you can switch between JLab Signature, Balanced, and Bass Boost modes. We were also impressed by the handy touch control feature, which lets you adjust volume, skip tracks, answer calls, and more with just a tap on the earbuds.

very long battery life

What I especially like about these earbuds is how long the battery life is after a single charge. After all, there's nothing worse than having your earbuds die in the middle of a song or realizing you forgot to charge them the night before your morning commute.

According to the brand, each earbud has over 8 hours of playtime, and the charging case provides an additional 24 hours of playtime. You can get 2-4 days of amazing comfort without charging the case at all. I've been using the earbuds for about 5 months now and I haven't noticed any reduction in battery life. When you put the earphones in your ears, you will immediately be notified of the battery status by voice. If you need to charge it, the charging cable is built into the compact case, making it super easy to charge on the go. No wires required!

The charging cable is built into the case. By: Daniella Musacchio

The earbuds come with three different sizes of silicone gel tips. I tried on all the sizes and found it easy to get the perfect fit for my ears. You can wear it for hours without feeling any pain or discomfort. I recently started training for a race and they don't fall off while running. I'd also like to think that if I get pushed on the subway, it won't pop out of my ear.

Moreover, these earphones have noise canceling feature, which is very helpful in increasing your concentration and focusing on the task at hand. I live with a roommate in downtown New York City, so I use these often to reduce unnecessary background noise. That being said, I sometimes find the noise canceling to be a little too strong. If someone starts talking to me while I'm wearing them, I often have to take the earbuds out to hear them. If you prefer headphones that allow you to hear everything around you, consider trying a different pair.

Other shoppers are hooked too

I wasn't shocked to see that these earphones had over 28,000 verified 5-star reviews on Amazon. “I've been using this for 3 months and I can honestly say this is the best I've ever paid for $25,” one reviewer wrote. “A great deal for the price. I'll probably never go back to expensive noise canceling earphones,” another wrote.

Will I splurge on high-end headphones in the future? Maybe. But for now, I'm more than happy with this budget-friendly pair.

