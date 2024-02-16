Google launches numerous AI initiatives to strengthen cybersecurity





Tech giant Google has launched the AI ​​Cyber ​​Defense Initiative to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to strengthen cybersecurity and reverse the defender's dilemma, the company said in a blog post.

A key effort in this is the open sourcing of Magika, an AI-powered tool for file type identification to detect malware. Already used to protect several Google products. According to a Google blog post, Magika outperforms traditional file identification methods, increasing overall accuracy for traditionally difficult-to-identify but potentially problematic content such as VBA, JavaScript, and Powershell. 30% improvement and up to 95% accuracy improvement.

Magika, Google's open-sourced proprietary AI-powered cyber defense tool, is critical to this new effort. “Already used effectively to protect Gmail, Google Drive, and Safe Browsing, the developer community is looking forward to more targeted defenses,” said Deepak Kumar, founder analyst at BMNxt Business and Market Advisory. “I think people will see value in adopting this to create tools.”

Google also announced the creation of a new AI for Cybersecurity group made up of 17 startups from the UK, US and EU. This will strengthen the transatlantic cybersecurity ecosystem with internationalization strategies, AI tools, and skills to use them, the company said in a blog post.

The company also announced $2 million in research grants and strategic partnerships to support research at several research institutions, including the University of Chicago, Carnegie Mellon University, and Stanford University. Google also plans to expand its $15 million Google.org cybersecurity seminar program across Europe. This program helps universities develop the next generation of cybersecurity professionals from underserved communities.

The AI ​​Cyber ​​Defense Initiative is an extension of the Google Secure AI Frame, which Google launched last year to reduce risks associated with AI systems, including model theft, data poisoning of training data, and injecting malicious input through prompt injection and extraction. (SAIF). Sensitive information in training data.

