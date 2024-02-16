Google tests the ability to call businesses on your behalf and hold the call until an agent is available





Google is testing a new feature that calls businesses on your behalf, puts them on hold, and then calls you when a representative is available, the company confirmed to TechCrunch. A new feature called “Talk to a Live Rep” means users no longer have to listen to music and wait countless hours, even hours, to connect with a customer service agent.

The feature is now available in English for people in the U.S. who participate in Search Labs, a program that lets users try out the early Google search experience, and opt-in to the Talk to a Live Rep experiment, the company said. It is said that It works with Google apps for Android and iOS, as well as Chrome on your desktop.

The news was first reported by 9to5Google.

Talk to a Live Rep is similar to the Pixel's “Hold for Me” feature, but Google says there are some differences, and while some of the underlying technology is the same, Talk to a Live Rep It points out that it goes one step further. With Talk to a Live Rep, our system will navigate your phone tree and call you back when a customer service agent is available. Hold for Me can only be enabled if you are already on hold and waiting for customer service to pick up your call.

Additionally, Hold for Me is only supported on Pixel phones, while Talk to a Live Rep is available on all devices. Additionally, Talk to a Live Rep asks you for the reason for your call, so the customer service representative already knows why you called the company and eliminates one more step in the process.

Some companies already offer a callback option where you call, get in line, get a seat, and get a call back when a representative is available. Talk to a Live Rep proactively calls businesses on your behalf, eliminating the need to go through the entire process yourself. With Talk to a Live Rep, all you have to do is pick up the phone when your company is available to talk to you.

When you search for a company's customer support number, if the company is supported, Google will[電話をリクエスト]Show button. From there, you can select the reason for your call. Google will then send you progress updates via SMS and a customer representative will contact you by phone when available.

This feature is currently available for some airlines, carriers, retailers, insurance companies, and other services. Supported companies include Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, Best Buy, Costco, Walmart, Boost Mobile, Samsung, ADT, Instacart, UPS, Zelle, State Farm, and more.

As with other features, it's unclear when Talk to a Live Rep will reach a wider audience.

