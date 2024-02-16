Graduate students continue to climb the path to careers in cybersecurity | Virginia Tech News





Graduate school can feel like a game of chutes and ladders.

Many Southwest Virginia students in security-related fields are beating out their peers by participating in the Commonwealth Cyber ​​Initiative program, which provides a ladder to future careers.

“The Center for Quantum Technology is definitely one of the places I would like to continue my research after completing my PhD,” said Akshay Bansal, a computer science graduate student who spent three months researching in the Quantum Information Theory Group in Singapore. said. My dream job requires a balance between research and teaching, which I consider to be two sides of the same coin.

Bansal was among the first group of students in the Cyber ​​Innovation Scholars program, which is currently accepting applications for its second year. Many of the program participants used the entire scaffolding of this initiative to secure internships, publish papers, and present at conferences.

Ladder 1: Early Spring

The Student Researcher Showcase, held on March 22 of this year, is an opportunity for students to present their ongoing cyber-related research projects to a room of professors, industry experts, and students from Southwest Virginia institutions. is.

Mathematics graduate student Julia Shapiro said she met many people at last year's showcase who were passionate about their work. It covers the Commonwealth Cyber ​​Initiative's wide range of security research.

Ladder 2: Mid Spring

Many students who participated in the showcase, including Shapiro, will present their research projects at the Statewide Federal Cyber ​​Initiative Symposium in Richmond in a few weeks.

Ladder 3: Late Spring

In partnership with Virginia Techs LAUNCH: Center for New Ventures, the CCI Cyber ​​Startup Lab will guide graduate students and postdocs through some of the key issues to consider before founding a startup.

“I learned that universities can help turn research into practical technologies and systems that positively impact people's lives,” said Shiva Acharya, a graduate student in electrical and computer engineering. This program was very comprehensive on how to get help.

In addition to information, participating students received a $2,000 professional development award.

Ladder 4: Summer

While Bansal used the award to support his experience at the Quantum Technology Center, Acharya and Shapiro traveled to international conferences to present their research, which was later published.

Shapiro said attending these conferences, especially early in your graduate studies, can help you move toward your goals faster. Meet people and learn about new opportunities at these conferences. There are many things we could not have done without the Innovation Fund.

Ladder 5: Mid-autumn

Shapiro detailed his security-related research at the Graduate Student Summit in early fall, where he won the award for smartest presentation.

At the event, Acharya and Bansal also gave 10-minute talks and received real-time feedback from faculty and other student researchers.

Acharya, who won the award for most technically enlightening presentation, appreciated the opportunity to learn more about the work of others.

I loved this summit because it's not often you get the chance to see what other students are doing. Hearing what they're doing to improve cybersecurity from the math and business side can influence the work we do in the lab, Acharya said.

end game

By making good use of the resources of the Commonwealth Cyber ​​Initiative, student researchers can forge their own routes into the cybersecurity workforce while helping other cybersecurity student researchers find their footing and avoid danger. Building.

