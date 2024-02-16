Tech companies are tacitly accepting advances in AI. That's a problem for innovation.





Jack Clark, co-founder of AI startup Anthropic, recently visited Washington and said the first innovators in artificial intelligence academia are at risk of being left behind unless billions of dollars are invested in resources for them. He warned lawmakers. And if it isn't fixed, the entire AI industry will suffer.

If we can't find a way to fund public computing at scale, we're in for a very bad time. That's because there will be a very limited group of actors who have a lot of insights that are difficult to make public, he told Semafor. . This is a real problem, but it can be alleviated.

Advances in artificial intelligence are accelerating rapidly, but most of them are happening in the private sector. Just last week, Meta published a powerful new AI framework called V-JEPA, Google DeepMind released its latest multimodal large-scale language model Gemini 1.5, and OpenAI previewed Sora, a text-to-video service. provided.

Companies are sharing less information about these results, which is a growing concern among some AI researchers, as it could harm future innovation.

Technology companies are often secretive about their work, but AI was an outlier. Over the past decade, big technology companies have been luring academics into the private sector with not only big paychecks but also the promise of continuing to publish breakthrough results.

These advances were filtered back into academia, creating a virtuous cycle of innovation.

The release of ChatGPT, which accelerated the race to commercialize cutting-edge AI research, changed the way technology companies think. Top AI companies are now requiring employees to keep their achievements secret and, in some cases, to stop publishing research papers altogether, disrupting the symbiotic relationship between profiteering and scientific discovery.

Daniel Chan, senior manager of policy initiatives at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, helped establish the Foundation Model Transparency Index to highlight the increasingly opaque nature of AI systems .

Zhang said that while many AI research papers are still being published by big tech companies, they are less likely to reveal how cutting-edge AI models work, making academic resources even more important. He said that it has become.

One of the stories we hear most often from Stanford researchers is that they don't have enough computing power to write doctoral dissertations, he said. And this is Stanford University, which is pretty well resourced.

For decades, theories about deep learning and neural networks, the AI ​​technologies driving the current wave of advances, have permeated and evolved in academia. It wasn't until the age of social media, where cloud computing and massive data collection became a testing ground for his AI research, that technology companies began attracting top talent in fields away from academia.

Even as rock star researchers like ex-Googlers Jeffrey Hinton and Metas Jan LeCun leave their academic jobs, the knowledge gained from Big Tech's virtually limitless resources still makes its way to academic researchers in the form of papers. It is being refunded.

Google is one example. It describes the theory behind the transformer architecture, whose widespread adoption has facilitated the development of large-scale language models, including OpenAIs GPT.

But as competition heats up, Google has revealed little about the inner workings of its cutting-edge family of AI designs, called Gemini. His OpenAI, which started as his nonprofit AI research lab, currently publishes little about its cutting-edge research.

Meta is the only outlier. The company made its research public and partially open sourced his LLM family, called Llama, making it available to almost anyone.

Anthropic, which makes some of the most advanced Frontier models, said it remains committed to making all of its safety studies public, but withholds research results regarding functionality for competitive purposes.

Josh Albrecht, chief technology officer at AI startup Imview, said the lack of openness has been clearly evident over the past year and is putting a damper on academic research. If you look at most of the largest and most successful AI companies today, they're actually built on things that were developed at Google and in academia.

One possible solution is to provide academic researchers with expensive computing resources. This helps level the playing field between the private sector and academia.

Last month, some of the tech industry's largest companies, from Microsoft to Nvidia, pledged to contribute resources to the government's national AI research resource. This will give academics and startups access to free computing power to test and run new AI models.

However, there is still a sense in both academia and the private sector that this is not enough. Deep Ganguly, an AI research scientist at Anthropic who has worked in academia and nonprofits, says the next big breakthrough will likely come from researchers rather than the private sector, but it will take academic researchers. and access to appropriate computing resources. data set.

We want them to be competitive, he said. I think the world would be a better place if we could all play together. And we weren't there yet.

lead view

When I recently met with the CEO of a major AI company, I asked if the company planned to publish a research paper on its findings. The CEO looked at me like I was crazy. In other words, it's impossible.

I was struck by how much times have changed compared to just a year or two ago, when technology companies seemed eager to show off their scientific prowess. We are now firmly in the commercial stage, and our hard work is beginning to pay off in the form of profits.

A side effect is that scientific research tends to be sidelined to make way for the production of technology.

But since World War II, this yin and yang of science and capitalism has been one of the great secret sauces of American innovation.

I love talking about reduced instruction set computing (RISC) processors. This technology was invented by IBM in 1975, but was set aside as it was not useful for business purposes.

Five years later, researchers at Berkeley discovered this and spent years developing the technology with funding from government agencies. RISC-based processors are now running in almost all smartphones.

When it comes to developing AI, it will be difficult for science to make meaningful contributions unless universities have the tax-funded resources to push the limits of technology.

One person I interviewed compared the money we're putting into public AI research to the Apollo program. In 1966, the inflation-adjusted budget of $45 billion consumed 4.4% of the total federal budget. Little has been spent to accelerate the development of AI technologies that could have as big an impact as the moon landing.

room for disagreement

There are downsides to open research in AI, with some detractors arguing that the risks may outweigh the benefits. Berkeley researcher David Evan Harris makes his case in this article: The threat posed by insecure AI systems lies in the ease with which they can be exploited. These are especially dangerous in the hands of sophisticated attackers, who can easily download the original versions of these AI systems, disable safety features, and create their own custom versions to exploit for various tasks. There is a possibility.

Pay attention to

Here's a good, brief history of deep learning, which was developed in academia and then revived by big tech companies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/tech-companies-dark-ai-advances-174636110.html

