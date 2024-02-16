Google brings version of Pixel's 'Hold for Me' tool to more phones and desktops via search





Waiting on hold is a great way to hear the same weird instrumental song over and over again, but otherwise it's a complete waste of time. Google initially tackled this issue with its “Hold for Me” tool on its Pixel smartphones in 2020. This tool waits in a queue and alerts you when a real person answers the call. A very similar feature is currently being tested in his Google search.

The aptly named Talk to a Live Powerpoint calls businesses on your behalf, navigates various phone menus, waits on hold, and notifies you when a real human is ready to speak. . This is currently available as an feature in Search Labs and was originally discovered by his X user named Sterling.

This actually goes further than Pixel's own features. While Talk to a Live Rep is available on almost all phones and most computers, Hold for Me is exclusive to his Pixel 3 and newer models. Also, actually start the call first. Pixel owners must enable Hold for Me after the call begins.

Here's how it works: Search for a customer service number and you'll be prompted to speak with a live representative. When you tap the prompt, you'll be asked to answer a few questions about the purpose of the call. For example, you can update your airline reservation or cancel your flight. The system will ask for your number. That's all. You will receive updates on wait times via SMS. Once a service representative answers your call, Google will call you back.

There are a few things to keep in mind. This is an feature, so it may be buggy and may not work with all customer service numbers. The company currently specializes in airlines, telecommunications companies, major retailers, insurance companies, mail carriers and more, according to a list obtained by 9to5Google.

Talk to a Live Reps are currently available through Search Lab for US residents. If you're a Search Lab user, you can access the tool from his Google app for Android and iOS, as well as from your desktop Chrome. The company did not say when this would be rolled out more broadly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.engadget.com/google-brings-a-version-of-pixels-hold-for-me-tool-to-more-phones-and-desktop-via-search-164355224.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos