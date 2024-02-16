



The twin conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza offer two very different lessons about how militaries can and should embrace technology. In this new editorial, Rachel Hoff and Reid Kessler of the Ronald Reagan Institute argue that the United States needs to make sure we learn why having the best technology is not enough.

Over the past decade at the Reagan Defense Forum, there has been a consensus that as the Americas compete with China in the long term, the ability to deter conflict (and fight and win, if necessary) depends on technological superiority. was born. December's events focused attention in new ways on the need to move faster to integrate innovative technologies into America's combat systems. As Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Albin pointed out at the time, the future will be all about human-machine teamwork.

But the lesson that simply having cutting-edge technology is not enough is being vividly played out in many ways on the battlefields of Ukraine and Israel. U.S. policymakers would be wise to internalize these lessons as soon as possible as they consider how best to prepare for great power competition.

Let's start with Israel. There, a low-tech enemy crashes through a multibillion-dollar wall on the Gaza border, catching one of the world's most advanced militaries by surprise. Analysts continue to assess the circumstances under which Hamas's October 7 attack occurred, but the central criticism is that the attack was successful, at least in part, due to Israel's panacea. This is due to over-reliance on technology.

Thanks to Israel's superior defense technology sector and technologically sophisticated military, planners believe the smart wall will reduce the need to put more boots on the ground along the Gaza border, instead putting them in the Jordan River. He believed it would free up additional personnel to deploy to the West Bank. On paper, a border fence equipped with state-of-the-art sensors, radar, and automatic machine guns, combined with Iron Dome, would provide enough warning of an impending threat to prompt an appropriate response. Despite historical doctrine favoring offensive action due to limited strategic depth, Israel gradually settled into a defensive posture that relied heavily on its overwhelming technological superiority.

Hamas did not require advanced technology to probe weaknesses along the Gaza border and exploit the opportunity to launch an asymmetric attack. Low-tech features made success possible. Hamas avoided digital communication by using wired telephones to avoid detection. Using commercial, low-tech drones that fly at speeds and altitudes that thwart Israeli sensors and radar, they drop explosives on automatic machine guns and communication towers, thwart IDF calls for reinforcements, and snipers shoot surveillance cameras. The aim was to blind the Israeli army. Hamas identified a vulnerable breach and used bulldozers to destroy the smart wall and send fighters across the border, overwhelming the presence of the reduced IDF forces. The Israelis relied on technology to replace boots on the ground, which became a single point of failure, causing chaos, confusion, and mass violence.

Compare that result to what happened in two years of fighting in Ukraine. Ukrainians are using high-tech capabilities to expand their military capabilities, but they are combining this with smart military employment. Their use of unmanned autonomous systems is integrated into their focused efforts rather than as a replacement for human forces.

Sensors, hard-wearing drones, cloud technology, Starlink satellites, artificial intelligence, and civilian apps like Diia can help locate enemy forces, identify targeting solutions, and direct fire. All designed to help military personnel make optimal decisions on the battlefield. The fact that Ukrainian soldiers and sailors at all levels were empowered to demonstrate initiative, experiment with technology, and incorporate it into joint arms tactics meant that for most of the war's trajectory, the rigid and highly centralized Outnumbered the unimaginative Russian army.

These two case studies demonstrate the power of combining capable soldiers and technology, and the dangers of trying to replace the former with the latter. The integration of Kiev's technology complements the intensive war effort centered on the forced employment of soldiers and acts as a force multiplier. Conversely, Tel Avivians are leaning toward using technology as a substitute for humans to protect the border with Gaza, demonstrating the limits of technology alone.

Advances in technology show great potential across all areas of combat. As the United States grapples with the challenge of China as a competitor for technological superiority, a concerted effort to rebuild America's military-technical advantage will be critical to national security. We will work to test, develop, and field these new capabilities to ensure that American military personnel have the best tools at their disposal and are never engaged in a fair fight. can and should.

But there's a reason technology is often referred to as a force multiplier: it's most effective when it helps the military, not when it replaces it. This all goes back to the basic principle of multiplication. 1 x 10 is equal to 10, but unfortunately 0 x 10 is still equal to 0. The experience of allies and partners in ongoing conflicts with disparate adversaries tells us that innovation can develop exponentially. In addition to improving combat capabilities, we also need to prevent over-reliance on technologies that expose new vulnerabilities.

As we look to tomorrow's battles, we would do well to remember that the United States has the most highly trained and capable military in the world, not only because of the resources at our disposal, but because of our human capital. As Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reminded us at the Reagan Defense Forum, our people are our nation's greatest strategic asset.

Rachel Hoff is policy director at the Ronald Reagan Institute, the Washington, DC office of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation. Before he joined the Institute, he served as a speechwriter and policy advisor to President John McCain on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Reid Kessler is deputy director for policy at the Ronald Reagan Institute in Washington, DC. She previously served in the State Department's Bureau of Conflict and Stability Operations, the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, the United Nations-Operated Crisis Center and the Board of Directors. Regarding diplomatic relations. Reid also holds the Olympic world record as the youngest athlete selected to compete at the London Olympics.

