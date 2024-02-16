Zuckerberg mocks 'Apple fanboys' after criticizing Vision Pro





Written by Weston Brush

Meta CEO had a lot to say about Apple fans after reviewing the new Vision Pro headset

“I think there's this atmosphere among Apple fans, and I think it's kind of funny. A lot of people get angry when you dare to question whether Apple is going to lead in new areas. It seems like only.”

That's what META CEO Mark Zuckerberg talked about about his recent review of Apple's Vision Pro on Friday's episode of the Morning Brew Daily podcast.

In his review, Zuckerberg unsurprisingly noted that Meta's Quest 3 headset is not only a better value than Apple's Vision Pro headset ($499 vs. $3,499), but also an overall better product. He said there is.

“I've seen media coverage of this, and since it's an Apple (AAPL) product and it's a very expensive product, many people think it must be of better quality, even though… “They were saying, 'Hey, no, you should buy the Quest 3 because it's cheaper,'” Zuckerberg said. He spoke on the podcast.

Apple's Vision Pro debuted on February 2nd. This is the company's first VR headset. Meta's Quest debuted in 2019, and its Quest 3 arrived in 2023.

SEE ALSO: Meta and Apple are fighting over advertisers again

“First of all, I'm not laughing at them. I take Apple seriously,” Zuckerberg said. “I think it's a good company. They're doing a good job. I'm just laying out the facts that I saw today. I'm not saying it won't get better, but we're going to get better.” And I think we can actually probably move faster because we're a very nimble company. ”

Of course, not everyone who tries Apple's new headset agrees with Zuckerberg. A Wall Street Journal technology columnist called it “the best headset ever.”

Zuckerberg's review of the Apple Vision Pro, posted on Instagram on Wednesday, highlighted the Quest's weight (so it can be worn for extended periods of time) and its more immersive content library. However, he noted that Apple's products do have higher resolution.

Apple representatives did not immediately respond to MarketWatch's request for comment.

Meta has been a top performer on Wall Street this year, with its stock up 34.63% while Apple's stock has fallen 4.87%.

Read more: Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft sign agreement to fight AI-powered election fraud among tech companies

-Weston Brush

This content was generated by MarketWatch, a Dow Jones Company. MarketWatch is published independently of the Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal.

(Ended) Dow Jones News

02/16/24 1510ET

Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

