Great deals on electric ranges from top brands on Presidents Day 2024





Samsung, LG, Whirlpool

Upgrade your kitchen appliances this President's Day. This weekend is the perfect time to replace your old products, as all the top appliance brands and retailers are offering great deals on popular models.

When it comes to electric ranges, Samsung, LG, and online retailers like Wayfair, Best Buy, and Home Depot are also offering deals you won't want to miss. Tap the link below to go directly to the President's Day sale, or read our top electronics picks this President's Day.

Samsung Save up to $850 on Samsung ranges.

When it comes to major kitchen appliances, Samsung's Bespoke series is top-notch. These models offer Wi-Fi connectivity and are part of the company's SmartThings ecosystem. This means you can monitor and control all your Samsung SmartThings appliances, including this electric range, from one smartphone app. It also responds to voice commands.

This bespoke 6.3 cu.m. The ft smart front control slide-in electric range from Samsung comes in four stainless steel finishes (fingerprint resistant) and features air fry and convection oven capabilities. It also features a slide-in design for easy installation and steam cleaning capabilities.

This is just one of the popular electric ranges on sale at Samsung's President's Day sale. With 37% off, you can buy him for $1,299. If you choose to finance through Samsung, you'll pay $54.13 per month for 24 months (no interest).

We also offer free delivery, installation, and collection of your old home appliances.

Check out the expanded coverage of the Samsung President's Day sale to find even more great deals on major appliances currently available.

LG is offering up to 30% off on electric ranges LG

Visit LG's website today to save $500 on this popular 7.3 cu. FT's smart electric double range with slide-in installation plus convection, air frying and sous vide capabilities.

This popular stainless steel appliance comes in silver or black finishes and is one of LG's best sellers. Thanks to the expanded space this double series offers, it's perfect for large family gatherings and holiday entertaining.

For a limited time, this electric range is on sale for $2,499, which is $500 off the regular price of $2,999. Additionally, an additional 1-year limited warranty is provided free of charge. Shipping to your home is also free.

Save even more when you buy more during LG's Presidents Day Sale. Bundling two or more appliances will get you an additional $100 off per appliance, and bundling four or more appliances will get you an additional $500 off your total. This sale ends on his February 28, 2024.

Best Buy Get up to 40% off electric ranges at Best Buy.

Best Buy is slashing prices on a wide range of popular appliances this Presidents Day. If you've been thinking about renovating your kitchen, now is the time.

This stainless steel Whirlpool range comes in three finishes: silver, white, and black. Features offered by this electric range include five cooking elements, a ceramic cooktop surface, steam cleaning, and the ability to accommodate multiple courses simultaneously. Moreover, the oven will be preheated within 5 minutes.

Now you can save $410 on this self-cleaning 6.7 cu.m. ft. Whirlpool Double Oven Electric Convection Range. This President's Day, he'll pay just $1,300 at Best Buy.

Wayfair Save hundreds on electric ranges with Wayfare.

You'll never run out of kitchen supplies at the Wayfair Presidents Day Sale. That includes deep discounts on top-of-the-line electric ranges.

This 6.3 cubic meters. The Samsung FT electric range is available in silver or black stainless steel. It has a self-cleaning feature, 5 burners, built-in timer, Sabbath mode, and many other useful features.

With little to no oil, your favorite fried foods can be cooked right in the oven. No preheating is required and an air fly tray is included. The cooktop also comes with a removable non-stick griddle that is the perfect size for your griddle burner. When you're finished using it, the grill can be conveniently stored in the range storage drawer.

This popular Samsung smart freestanding electric range features no-preheat air frying, plus convection and griddle capabilities, and will be available at Wayfair this President's Day for just $999. This means he will instantly save 20%.

Save up to $800 on ranges at The Home Depot.

Like many other major electronics retailers, Home Depot is currently having a President's Day Sale with great deals on all kinds of kitchen appliances. You can save even more by purchasing multiple major home appliances at the same time.

Features of this Samsung product range include a 5-burner countertop, air fry and convection cooking capabilities, the company's quick boil feature, an anti-fingerprint finish, integrated storage drawers, and steam cleaning.

The range is also part of Samsung's SmartThings ecosystem, so you can manage and control it using a smartphone app or voice commands. You'll love how this sleek design product looks in your kitchen. Plus, it saves you time and effort when preparing meals.

I found this Samsung 6.3 cu. ft.'s sleek, Wi-Fi-enabled stainless steel convection range on sale for just $798 at The Home Depot. This equates to a savings of $301 (or 27% off).

Jason R. Rich

Jason R. Rich (www.JasonRich.com) is an internationally recognized consumer technology expert with over 30 years of writing experience. He is also an excellent writer and photographer. One of his recently published books, Remote His Worker's Handbook: How to Work Effectively from Anywhere ($24.99, Entrepreneur Books), is available now on Amazon and wherever books are sold can.

