Google announced Android 15.All the new features are here





Joe Marling / Digital Trends

Android fans, it's time to fire up your advertising engines. Google has released the first developer preview of Android 15. This will begin the release of the next big Android update.

This is just the first step in a months-long Android 15 rollout process that will see a number of developer previews and betas rolled out ahead of the final release later this year. So what's new? When will Android 15 be officially released? Should you download it? Here's everything you need to know.

What's new in Android 15 Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Google says Android 15 focuses on three key areas: privacy/security, supporting creators and developers, and maximizing app performance.

Starting with privacy and security updates, Google has raised its Android AD service to enhancement level 10. In layman's terms, this means new internal technology that “improves user privacy and enables effective, personalized advertising experiences in mobile apps.”

A more user-friendly change is the addition of partial screen sharing. You can now record specific parts of your app instead of the entire screen. Additionally, Google is adding more fitness and nutrition data types to its HealthConnect platform, and has increased file security measures to protect users from malware and unwanted file modifications.

Joe Marling / Digital Trends

Android 15 also brings some changes to the camera. Specifically, the low-light improvements “give developers control to increase the brightness of camera previews.” Similarly, Android 15 gives you more precise control over your camera flash. And if you're a music creator, Android 15 adds UMP support to virtual MIDI apps, giving you more features in your composition and synthesizer apps.

When it comes to app performance, Android 15 brings an upgrade to Android Dynamic Performance Framework (also known as ADPF). For “supported devices” running Android 15, this ADPF upgrade adds a new power efficiency mode that improves “long-running background workloads.” There are also new temperature thresholds to reduce thermal throttling.

As you can see, many of the new features in Android 15 focus on behind-the-scenes improvements. Google will almost certainly announce additional features in future developer previews and betas, but all signs point to Android 15 being a very tepid upgrade to Android 14, at least for now.

Android 15 release date Google

Here's what's new in Android 15. So what will its release date be? Developer Preview 1 will be available starting today. A second developer preview is scheduled for his March, followed by a number of beta releases from April to July.

Based on the timeline above, the final release is expected in August or September. There's always a chance that things will be delayed as the months go by, but this is what is expected at this point.

Should you download Android 15 now? Digital Trends

Does the release of Android 15 Developer Preview 1 mean you should rush to download it to your phone? Almost certainly not.

As the name suggests, Developer Preview 1 is aimed at developers and is not intended for everyday use. Developer previews are often full of bugs, especially the first previews of big Android updates like this one. Unless you're a developer who needs to test your app on Android 15, we recommend waiting for either the final release later this year or the public beta program, which will be rolled out around April or May.

If you're a developer or just want to throw caution to the wind and try Android 15 anyway, you can flash the developer preview to your Pixel Fold, Pixel 6, Pixel 7, or Pixel 8 series device. pixel tablet.

