Uncover innovation and drive agtech partnerships





As spring approaches, the agricultural technology (agritech) world's attention turns to San Francisco, where the World Agritech Innovation Summit will be held on March 19th and 20th. Recognized globally for its forward-thinking approach, this annual forum is more than just a calendar event, it aims to tackle some of the most pressing issues of our time, including climate change and the myriad challenges facing agriculture. This is an important gathering with a purpose. With more than 60 agtech startups and scale-ups ready to showcase their innovations, the summit stands as a beacon of hope and progress in a field that touches the lives of every person on the planet.

Uncover innovation and foster partnerships

The World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit has always been more than a gathering of industry experts. It is the melting pot where the future of agriculture begins to take shape. An important milestone this year is the introduction of a new scale-up section. Featuring 13 founders who have overcome the first hurdles in the startup world, this section not only spotlights their successes but also discusses growth opportunities in the agritech industry. From cutting-edge climate change mitigation technologies to innovative agricultural practices, this summit will showcase potential solutions to global agricultural challenges.

Networking: The root of future success

However, the summit is not just about presentations and showcases. In essence, it is a networking platform where attendees, speakers, startups and exhibitors can make valuable connections. With a dedicated exhibition space and pitch stage, the Startup Arena offers startups the perfect opportunity to present their solutions and strategies to a global audience. This year, the focus is on creating targeted networking opportunities that lead to meaningful partnerships and collaborations. The structure of this event is designed to encourage interaction and allow all participants to interact with potential investors, collaborators, and mentors.

Expanding agtech to new heights

Among the topics of innovation and networking, the Summit's program stands out for its diversity and depth. Featuring a panel of speakers comprised of industry leaders and trailblazers, we promise discussions that delve into the complexities of agtech's challenges and opportunities. The participation of agtech talent developers, regional hubs and incubators will add an additional layer to the event, showcasing the vibrant ecosystem that supports agtech startups and scale-ups across different geographies. This holistic approach emphasizes the Summit's role not only as a forum to showcase innovation, but also as a catalyst for concrete change in the agricultural sector.

In conclusion, the World Agritech Innovation Summit in San Francisco is becoming the most important event for the future of agriculture and the planet. The summit will address the critical issue of climate change and the many challenges of agriculture, offering a glimpse into a future where technology and innovation create sustainable and efficient farming practices. Focused on innovation, investment and networking, this summit is not just a meeting place for today's agricultural technology leaders, but also a launching pad for the visionaries who will shape the global agricultural landscape in the years to come.

