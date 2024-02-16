WhatsApp lowers age requirement from 16 to 13 years old





Messaging service WhatsApp is lowering its minimum age requirement from 16 to 13 in Ireland and across Europe.

The app, owned by social media giant Meta, said it was making changes to ensure consistent minimum age requirements around the world.

WhatsApp said it will also update its terms of service and privacy policy in response to two new EU regulations: the Digital Services Act (DSA) and the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

We're adding information to our Terms about guidelines and policies that explain what's allowed and what's not allowed on WhatsApp.

This includes details about new EU requirements that give users the option to send messages from WhatsApp to supported third-party apps.

This app makes changes to international data transfer mechanisms, which means users in European regions are subject to the new EU-US data privacy framework.

Last year, Meta was fined a record $1.2 billion by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) for violations related to the transfer of personal data from the EU to the US.

The company is appealing this ruling.

WhatsApp also announced today that users of its Channels service will be provided with more information about reporting content and engaging decisions.

A WhatsApp spokesperson said: “These updates for users in the European region do not change our commitment to user privacy, but rather expand data sharing when sending messages to other WhatsApp users. Not,” he said.

“No matter where you are in the world, we protect all your private messages with end-to-end encryption, which means no one can read or listen to your messages, not even on WhatsApp.” They say: added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rte.ie/news/business/2024/0215/1432394-whatsapp-age-limit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos