Best CCRC Lite Designs of 2023: Innovative Community Connecting with DC





Brightview Dulles Corner's architects and project planners had an important mission: to foster interaction between residents and the outside world.

Located in the Washington, D.C., area, the community lives up to its mission with its proximity to public transportation, green space, and hubs of innovation. Today, communities are pushing the boundaries of senior housing, said Cynthia Shonaiya, principal of Hord Koplan Mahat, who worked on the project with management company Brightview Senior Living.

This senior living community is about more than just buildings, Shonaiya told Senior Housing News. It's part of all the activity happening in the Dulles Corner area.

The community's modern, urban design, combined with its location and forward-thinking concept, earned it the top spot in the Best CCRC Lite category of the 2023 Senior Housing News Architecture and Design Awards.

concept

Brightview Dulles Corner's project planners first began working with the community in 2014. Baltimore-based Brightview sought to open up the community to expand its footprint into the nearby Northern Virginia market.

Project planners chose a location along the Silver Line, an extension of DCs Metro that was still under development at the time. According to the project team, Brightview and Hord Koplan Mahat are now functioning as technology incubators focused on aerospace, in part due to their proximity to the then-planned Center for Innovative Technology.

The original plan was delayed until 2017 due to delays in the extension of the Silver Line and the nearby Innovation Center Station, a community hub.

At that point we decided it was too early for this site. Steve Marker, Brightview's senior vice president of development, told SHN that growth and development in the area was not yet fully mature.

Brightview spent the next few years developing other projects in Rockville and Bethesda, Maryland.

When planning resumed, project planners already had a vision for the community when they resumed design work. However, we changed some of the features of the community and experimented with its format and unit combinations.

The designers also wanted to create a concrete and memorable architecture, while keeping the carbon footprint as low as possible. To achieve that goal, they oriented the community more vertically and designed a fairly compact seven-story community.

The design that emerged reworked the tall, mostly flat walls into a skin that appeared to have more mass and articulation, and an irregular and varied window pattern that gave the building a rich texture. Developed. The result, planners say, is a completely modern version of the old streetscape, with many different buildings making up the whole and evoking a more friendly and residential atmosphere.

Provided by: Brightview Senior Living

Community planners also wanted to showcase and celebrate art. Brightview launched an international design competition and Marker said he received more than 200 submissions to be featured in the community, with each artist having a unique connection to senior living.

One of the challenges in planning the community was the amount of coordination required to achieve it. The design includes a public park that is the result of a public-private partnership between the City of Herndon and project planners, with Brightview paying a portion of the park's development costs.

The city wants to make sure, for example, that we use the subway station parking lot adjacent to the building, Shonaiya said. They wanted their staff to have access to bikes, all of which actually benefited the community.

Obtaining the necessary zoning approvals to allow transit-oriented development was also difficult, she said.

Another challenge was related to the size of the community. At 268,000 square feet, the facility was larger than many of the communities Horde and his Koplan Mahat had designed in the past with his Brightview. Therefore, it had to be modified to fit within Shonaiya's narrow confines.

Provided by: Brightview Senior Living Construction status

Construction on the $65 million project began in the first quarter of 2021 in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and was completed on schedule. He is a builder and Donohoe built a community.

Marker said the construction and design teams were creatively solving problems created by supply chain constraints at the time. They replaced some materials, including removing glass and steel elements in the community tower to allow for more wall space.

Planners overcame several challenges, including the high cost of some materials in the community. But Shonaiya said substitutions made throughout helped keep the project within budget.

Marker said that apart from some significant changes, little has changed in the design of the community.

When I look back at community renderings from years ago, I'm really struck by how similar they are to the build products I was very happy with today, he said.

In the end, the project team was able to build the community for $236 per square foot. This is quite a feat in the expensive DC real estate market. This has allowed the community to stay within a reasonable budget with the goal of allowing more residents to pay their monthly fees.

Complete

Brightview Dulles Corner was completed on schedule in the first quarter of 2023.

With 196 units and amenities such as a memory care garden, fitness center, dog park, and bocce court, this community is a testament to the community and fostering connections between residents and surrounding community members.

Marker said he is pleased with the way the community provides residents with access to the surrounding area.

He said the way residents were able to engage with the wider community, including the entry experience, the grand staircase leading up to the amenity level, and the public park behind them, was a truly beautiful and unique element.

The community is filling in steadily, Marker said, and project planners noted this is consistent with other Brightview communities located on urban landfills.

Shonaiya said being able to manage the site's complexity will also contribute to its success.

Ric DAmico, senior vice president of real estate and development at Acts Retirement Life Communities and a judge in the Best CCRC Lite category, praised the community for its vibrant and inviting natural environment.

Fellow judge Greg Gorslow, assistant principal at Perkins Eastman, said Brightview Dulles Corner has great outdoor amenities and community connections, with access to a play area and pet space to provide intergenerational living. I wrote that I am promoting it.

Marker said that based on the success of Brightview Dulles Corner, lessons learned in its design and construction will be applied to future projects, one of which will break ground in the first quarter of 2024.

Marker said he is very excited about how the entire process has gone.

