Google debuts improved version of Gemini AI tool





A week after being rebranded as Gemini, Google's artificial intelligence tool has received a new update called Gemini 1.5.

Gemini 1.5 offers dramatically enhanced performance, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis said in a company blog post on Thursday (February 15). This represents a step change in our approach and is based on research and engineering innovations across nearly every part of our foundational model development and infrastructure.

Google is releasing a model known as Gemini 1.5 Pro for initial testing, which includes breakthrough capabilities in long context understanding, Hassabis said in the post.

The context window of an AI model consists of tokens, which are the building blocks used to process information. The larger the content window, the more information the model can capture and process.

Gemini 1.5 can process up to 1 million tokens, which means it can process 1 hour of video, 11 hours of audio, over 30,000 lines of code or a codebase of over 700,000 words, the post states. .

Google said the model can process more information than AI models from OpenAI and Anthropic, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The tool can also demonstrate advanced understanding and reasoning tasks for a variety of modalities, such as video, the blog post said.

For example, given a 44-minute silent Buster Keaton movie, Hassabis says the model can accurately analyze various plot points and events, and even infer small details in the movie that might otherwise be missed. I am writing.

Gemini was known as Bard before the rebranding announced last week. Along with the name change, Gemini Advanced and its new Google One AI premium plan debuted, and the Gemini and Gemini Advanced mobile experience is now available as part of the new Gemini app on Android and the Google app on iOS.

Earlier this week, the company acknowledged the shortcomings of its generative AI system and pledged to address them.

One big concern is hallucinations, where AI systems confidently generate false statements.

Eli Collins, vice president of product management at Google DeepMind, proposed a solution that allows users to easily determine the source of information provided by AI systems and verify the information to determine its trustworthiness. did.

For all of our PYMNTS AI & Digital Transformation coverage, subscribe to our daily AI & Digital Transformation Newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pymnts.com/news/artificial-intelligence/2024/google-debuts-improved-version-gemini-ai-tool/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos