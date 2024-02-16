What I learned from facilitating ACT House's AI hackathon in Miami





maria kim

Written by Maria Kim

In December, ACT House joined more than 80,000 people who gathered in Miami for the 21st annual Art Basel. Having built a reputation as a world-class art fair, this highly anticipated event has transformed into a global destination for everything from art and fashion to cutting-edge technology and innovation.

To capitalize on Miami's tech scene, we're hosting our first #TechBasel Build Day did. His 24-hour hackathon, focused on AI, brought together over 75 of his innovators from across the country to form teams, co-create ideas, and build working prototypes.

Here's what we learned:

Miami attracts top technology talent

Approximately 25% of the founders and entrepreneurs who attended Build Day X were from outside of Miami. Some came to the Rouge, Dallas, and even Detroit to participate in #TechBasel, but these founders were starving. More than a third (approximately 35%) of participants who responded to our survey already had an idea of ​​what they wanted to build at Build Day He said that some people had chosen .

Not only did Miami have a crowd, but the talent was next level. Most participants have deep experience with technology and AI, and some use large-scale language models (LLMs) every day to complete a variety of tasks. This fusion of founders and innovators has created a collaborative environment for people to share experiences and learn from each other.

Diversity is the key to execution

When you build a product for consumers, you want as diverse a group of people to build it as there are people who will use it. This includes not only racial and gender diversity, but also socio-economic background, skill set, education, and even lived experience diversity. For example, there was a participant who had been working in the healthcare industry for more than 10 years. They were familiar with the problems plaguing the industry and had ideas on how to solve them, but lacked the technical skills to execute their vision. They were able to bring their ideas to life by partnering with others who could help them build things they couldn't do themselves.

Accelerating collaboration was facilitated by ACT Assessment, our proprietary team assessment tool that provides a common language to help employees better understand who they are and how they work. We used this model as a guide to help participants communicate, create, and collaborate. This was key to enabling the team to make real progress and execute on their ideas.

Additionally, having a diverse group of participants allows experienced participants the opportunity to provide guidance to newcomers, which can be rewarding and enlightening. At the same time, newcomers can provide a fresh perspective on how to approach problems and develop solutions.

Open-mindedness leads to better results

When it comes to hackathons, it's important to go in with an open mind because being a good developer isn't enough to create a good product. Participants who entered with the sole purpose of winning prizes missed out on opportunities to collaborate with other founders and innovators, ultimately limiting their potential and chances of winning.

Conversely, participants who join to challenge themselves are more likely to receive actionable feedback and guidance that helps them stretch outside their comfort zone. They were also more likely to take home prize money.

#TechBasel brought together a diverse group of entrepreneurs from around the world to create a week-long incubator for innovation. We were fortunate to have many technology-minded people eager to join us in working together to solve real-world challenges.

This was the first Build Day X in Miami, but it won't be the last. We look forward to welcoming more innovators at the next #TechBasel.

Maria Kim is Head of Insights at ACT House, where she uses ACT House's proprietary assessment, ACT Assessment, to help innovators build teams and reach their full potential in the workplace. . She lives in Tulsa.

