Has Apple changed the trajectory of VR and AR with Vison Pro?





Apple's Vision Pro headset was released to the public this month, bringing another notable entry in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to market. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Mark Zuckerberg was quick to disparage the Vision Pro and praise his Quest 3 headset as a better product at a more affordable price.

Independent reviews of the Vision Pro continue to pour in, with some pointing out the new headset's much higher price tag and others pointing out that the Quest 3 may be sufficient for many buyers.

The wearable visual device market is by no means new, with a history that includes early iterations of VR headsets that became a novelty in video games and science fiction. Somehow, the 1992 film adaptation of Stephen King's The Lawnmower Man incorporated VR into its script for some pretty surprising reasons. The hype surrounding his VR technology during this era popularized the idea of ​​diving into the trippy digital landscape among the general public, but mainstream interest eventually waned.

In recent years, VR has become an element of the video game industry, with some titles releasing VR versions to sell an immersive first-person experience.

Augmented reality, on the other hand, has taken a complicated path from products including smartphones and their cameras to overlaying content as people move around the world. For example, Pokémon GO is believed to have made AR more mainstream, along with location technology, by allowing players to walk around while playing the game.

Despite the recognition of the technology's potential, AR still faces some impasses. Last year, Google ended Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 and had to make some decisions about potential other AR projects.

Now, Apple's Vision Pro is here, offering VR and AR with spatial computing that lets users control and use software and apps through their headsets. This includes Bloomberg Pro, which gives subscribers access to news, research, and other content. Consumer brand Mars ran a Snickers AR experience via Blippar for candy related to Super Bowl LVIII.

Vision Pro enters a market already populated by Microsoft's HoloLens product line and other notable players. What would be different this time?

This edition of DOS Wont Hunt is a combination of two separate interviews conducted with Forrester and Gartner analysts. Each discussion provides a perspective on what Apple Vision Pro means to the market and how this niche is evolving.

Interviews with each analyst are also available in individual episodes linked below.

You can listen to the full podcast, including both interviews, here.

Forresters JP Gownder on Apple Vision Pro and VR/AR.

Gartners Tuong Nguyen talks about Apple Vision Pro and VR/AR.

