Google, Meta and other tech companies sign agreement against AI-driven election fraud





Big technology companies signed an agreement Friday to voluntarily take reasonable precautions to prevent artificial intelligence tools from being used to interfere with democratic elections around the world.

Technology executives at Adobe ADBE, -7.41%, Amazon AMZN, -0.17%, Google GOOGL, -1.58% GOOG, -1.51%, IBM IBM, +0.41%, Meta META, -2.21%, Microsoft MSFT, -0.61% OpenAI and TikTok came together at the Munich Security Conference in Germany to announce a new voluntary framework for how to respond to AI-generated deepfakes that intentionally mislead voters. Twelve other companies, including Elon Musks X, have also signed the agreement.

Nick Clegg, global president of parent company Meta, said everyone must recognize that no tech company, no government, and no civil society organization can tackle the emergence of this technology and its potential for abuse alone. He said that he said in an interview ahead of the Facebook and Instagram company summit.

Although this agreement is primarily symbolic, it does not involve deceptively misrepresenting or altering the appearance, voice, or conduct of political candidates, election officials, or other key actors in a democratic election; They are targeting increasingly realistic AI-generated images, audio, and videos that provide false information. Voters need to know when, where and how they can legally vote.

Neither company is working to ban or remove deepfakes. Instead, the agreement outlines methods to be used to detect and label deceptive AI content as it is created or distributed on the platform. The magazine said the two companies will share best practices with each other and respond quickly and appropriately should content begin to spread.

The vagueness of the pledge and lack of binding requirements may have helped win support from a wide range of companies, but may disappoint pro-democracy activists and watchdog groups seeking stronger guarantees.

Rachel Ory, senior associate director of the Bipartisan Policy Center's Elections Project, said the term is not as powerful as expected. I think we should give credit where credit is due and acknowledge that companies have a vested interest in ensuring that their tools are not used to undermine free and fair elections. That said, it's voluntary and we'll see if they do it.

Mr Clegg said it was natural for each company to have its own content policy.

He said this is not an attempt to impose constraints on everyone. And in any case, no one in the industry is dealing with a whole new technological paradigm by sweeping it under the rug, playing whack-a-mole, and finding out everything they think could potentially mislead someone. I don't think it can be done.

The agreement at the German city's annual security conference comes as more than 50 countries are planning national elections in 2024. Some countries have already held elections, including Bangladesh, Taiwan, Pakistan, and most recently Indonesia.

Attempts to use AI to interfere in elections have already begun, including AI robocalls that mimic the US election. President Joe Biden spoke out in last month's New Hampshire primary to discourage people from voting.

Days before Slovakia's general election in November, an AI-generated audio recording impersonated a liberal candidate discussing a plan to rig the election by raising the price of beer. Fact checkers scrambled to identify them as false, but they had already been widely shared as real on social media.

Politicians and election commissions have also been experimenting with the technology, including using AI chatbots to communicate with voters and adding AI-generated images to ads.

Ahead of Indonesia's elections, the leader of a political party has shared a video replicating the face and voice of late dictator Suharto. A post on X revealed that the video was generated by AI, but some online critics criticized it as a misuse of AI tools to intimidate and sway voters.

The Fridays agreement stated that platforms will pay attention to context when responding to AI-generated deepfakes, with particular attention to the protection of education, documentary, art, satire, and political expression.

The companies said they are committed to transparency to users about their policies against deceptive AI election content and will work to educate the public on how to avoid being fooled by AI fakes.

Many companies have previously announced that they are putting safeguards in place for their generative AI tools that can manipulate images and sounds, while at the same time ensuring that their AI is working to ensure that social media users know what they're seeing is real. He said he is also working on identifying and labeling the content he generates. But most of the proposed solutions have yet to be deployed, and companies face pressure from regulators and others to do more.

That pressure is mounting in the United States, where Congress has yet to pass legislation regulating AI in politics, leaving AI companies largely to govern themselves. In the absence of federal legislation, many states are considering ways to put guardrails around the use of AI in elections and other applications.

The Federal Communications Commission recently acknowledged that AI-generated audio clips in robocalls violate the law, but audio deepfakes circulating on social media and campaign ads are not covered.

Misinformation experts say that while AI deepfakes are particularly concerning for their potential to fly under the radar and influence voters this year, cheaper and simpler forms of misinformation remain a major threat. I'm warning you that there is. The agreement also addressed this, acknowledging that traditional manipulation (cheapfakes) could be used for similar purposes.

Many social media companies already have policies in place to block deceptive posts about the election process, whether generated by AI or not. For example, Mehta claims to remove false information about the dates, places, times, and methods of voting, registering to vote, participating in the census, and other false posts intended to prevent someone from participating in the civic engagement. are doing.

Jeff Allen, co-founder of the Integrity Institute and a former data scientist at Facebook, said the agreement seems like a positive step, but social media companies need to take other fundamental measures to combat misinformation. He added that he still hopes that action will be taken. A content recommendation system that doesn't prioritize engagement above all else.

In addition to the major platforms that helped broker Friday's agreement, other signatories include chatbot developer Anthropic and Inflection AI. Eleven Lab is a voice cloning startup. Chip designer Arm Holdings ARM, -3.99%; security companies McAfee and Trend Micro 4704, -17.20%. And Stability AI is known for creating the image generation tool Stable Diffusion.

Notably, Midjourney, another popular AI image generator, is not included in this agreement. The San Francisco-based startup did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

The inclusion of X, which was not mentioned in previous announcements about the pending deal, was one of the biggest surprises in Friday's deal. Since taking over the former Twitter Inc., Musk has drastically reduced his content management team and has described himself as a free speech absolutist.

But in a statement Friday, X CEO Linda Yaccarino said all citizens and businesses have a responsibility to protect free and fair elections.

Company X is committed to doing its part by working with its peers to combat the threat of AI, while protecting free speech and maximizing transparency, she said.

