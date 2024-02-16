Strategic partnerships are key to AI-driven innovation





Peter Drucker's 1985 motto about the importance of constant reinvention, “Innovate or Die,” has been good business advice for the past 40 years or so. However, the situation is becoming a bit more complex, as the large-scale deployment of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) has created the need for a multidisciplinary approach to innovation. Today, it's not enough to innovate within your industry. To truly leverage the power of GenAI to transform workflows and increase competitive advantage, CIOs must look outside their organizations and find the scale, domain, and scope needed to develop fully integrated solutions. You need to gain expertise, speed.

Building an effective GenAI strategy is much more important than launching a point solution or siled group of tools that only work for one part of your business. The real power of this technology is its ability to leverage disparate datasets and connect workflows. Achieving seamlessness across business functions and geographies requires a new approach from CIOs. In fact, there are five key areas that CIOs need to consider when developing an enterprise GenAI strategy. All of this is made more achievable with the right partnerships in place.

Developing a data-driven strategy

The first and most important step in the process is accessing, integrating, and curating the underlying data used to train and enhance AI models. This is a challenge for many CIOs. According to EXL Enterprise AI research, 74% of executives say data silos are a barrier to implementing AI across their enterprise. For example, banking and financial services applications are developing GenAI solutions that analyze customer data, market data, economic trends, and more to support highly personalized insights and guidance.

Chances are, before you can offer this type of solution, you need to take advantage of all the modern tools the cloud and data partner ecosystem has to offer to manage, govern, scale, analyze, and protect your data. Additionally, CIOs should partner with large-scale language model (LLM) developers to fine-tune GenAI algorithms based on business use and ease of integrating these models with existing data layer fabrics.

Modernize your legacy technology stack

As part of this data integration effort, CIOs also need to thoroughly examine their existing technology stack and assess whether it can perform the task of seamless data transfer in a completely cloud-based manner. Many organizations still rely on legacy systems that can be difficult to maintain, upgrade, or integrate with new technology. CIOs must devise strategies to modernize legacy systems while ensuring a smooth transition and minimizing disruption to business operations. Our partner ecosystem of cloud service providers (CSPs), cloud data and platform providers, software vendors, and system integrators can help you achieve these goals by providing support for agile framework development, data and talent transformation, and long-term support. It plays a critical role in migration and modernization efforts. period plan. Similarly, large technology companies developing LLMs and cloud platforms can greatly benefit from partnering with domain experts who have the know-how to integrate their products into highly specialized use cases. I can.

Creating a business case

CIOs also need to collaborate internally across the organization to align technology efforts with core business objectives. Gone are the days when great new technology could be developed just for the sake of it. GenAI has now reached a level of maturity where investments are evaluated against the results generated. To maximize the value of these investments, CIOs can follow the example of digitally native companies like Netflix, Uber, and Airbnb to tie technology development directly to customer experience and seamlessly collaborate across teams to deliver maximum benefit. It's important to prioritize technology. influence.

Security and data privacy

With the relevant data needed to introduce GenAI into enterprise workflows and enhance its capabilities, CIOs can implement robust security measures, develop incident response plans, and stay alert to evolving cyber threats to protect sensitive information. The need to protect and maintain business continuity increases. This can be especially difficult in highly regulated industries such as healthcare, insurance, and finance. By working with a CSP, CIOs have access to the technical and industry knowledge they need to navigate the complexities of making their technology stack fully compliant. The talent and investment that CSPs make to secure public and private cloud infrastructure is unparalleled, so this expertise is unrealistic or otherwise impossible to access. It may be.

Additionally, by leveraging the combined expertise of LLMs, CSPs, and domain experts, CIOs can use GenAI tools to discover data anomalies and create an early warning system to detect fraud and cybersecurity risks. will be easier to build.

Budget for building new innovations

When a CIO's primary focus is business continuity, finding the budget to build new innovations and platforms is always a challenge. Although self-funding mechanisms are feasible, they are often not suitable for large-scale transformation efforts or speed-to-market needs. Most CSPs are actively investing in his CIO's modernization efforts in conjunction with data center retirement and application migration efforts. A CIO must accelerate cloud migration with an eye on the business case, especially by leveraging partner funding programs offered by his CSP. Therefore, by leveraging partner resources for digital transformation, CIOs can leverage the power of the platform economy and focus on building new industry-focused platforms and microservices.

combine the pieces

The GenAI revolution has the potential to revolutionize business by connecting the dots between once disparate data sets to improve workflows, deliver more personalized customer experiences, and streamline operations. I am. However, when it comes to considering all the components needed to build the perfect GenAI strategy, it is difficult for one technical team to tackle it alone. However, with the right partner, anything is possible.

At EXL, we see the results of strong partnerships every day as we work with clients, CSPs, platform providers, and other specialized technology providers to deliver fully integrated GenAI solutions that transform the way businesses operate. Masu.

Learn more about how EXL-generated AI can help your business.

About the author:

Vishal Chhibbar is Chief Growth Strategy Officer and Sumit Baluja is Global Head of Strategic Partnerships and Advisor Relations at EXL, a leading data and AI-driven services, digital operations and solutions company.

