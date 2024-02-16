Get Android 15 | Android Developer





You can get Android 15 in one of the following ways:

Get Android 15 Developer Preview on Google Pixel Devices Android 15 Developer Preview images are available for the following Pixel devices: Pixel 6 and 6 Pro Pixel 6a Pixel 7 and 7 Pro Pixel 7a Pixel Fold Pixel Tablet Pixel 8 and 8 Pro Flash or Manual Installation System Image We recommend using the Android Flash Tool to flash your device. If you need to manually flash your device for other reasons, you can get an Android 15 system image for your device on the Pixel download page. See the general instructions on the download page for information on how to flash a system image to your device. This approach is useful when you need more control over your tests, such as automated testing or regression testing. Note: When you flash a developer preview or beta build to a supported Pixel device, it is automatically enrolled in over-the-air updates for all subsequent developer preview and beta builds until the final release. Set up an Android emulator

Configuring an Android emulator to run Android 15 is a great solution for exploring new features, APIs, and testing Android 15 behavior changes. Setting up the emulator is quick and convenient and allows you to emulate a variety of screen sizes and device characteristics.

Depending on the type of testing you need to perform, consider setting up different virtual devices from the following device categories:

Set up a virtual device (phone)

To configure a virtual device to emulate a typical phone, follow these steps:

Install the latest preview version of Android Studio. In Android Studio,[ツール]>[SDK マネージャー]Click.[SDK ツール]tab, select the latest version of Android emulator,[OK]Click. This action will install the latest version if it is not already installed.

In Android Studio,[ツール]>[デバイス マネージャー]Click[デバイス マネージャー]on the panel[新しいデバイスの追加]>[仮想デバイスの作成]Click.

[電話カテゴリ]Select the device definition for supported Pixel devices in the tab[次へ]Click.

Find the Android 15 system image called VanillaIceCream and click it next to the release name.[ダウンロード]Click to get it. Once the download is complete, select this system image and select[次へ]Click.

Complete any other settings for your virtual device and click Finish.

Return to the list of virtual devices in Device Manager and find the Android 15 virtual device.[開始]Click.

Set up a virtual device (tablet or large screen)

To set up a virtual device to emulate a tablet or other large screen device, follow these steps:

Install the latest preview version of Android Studio. In Android Studio,[ツール]>[SDK マネージャー]Click.[SDK ツール]tab, select the latest version of Android emulator,[OK]Click. This action will install the latest version if it is not already installed.

In Android Studio,[ツール]>[デバイス マネージャー]Click[デバイス マネージャー]on the panel[新しいデバイスの追加]>[仮想デバイスの作成]Click.

[タブレット カテゴリ]Tab Pixel Tablet and[電話カテゴリ]Select a large screen device definition, such as Pixel Fold, on the tab[次へ]Click.

Find the Android 15 system image called VanillaIceCream and click it next to the release name.[ダウンロード]Click to get it. Once the download is complete, select this system image and select[次へ]Click.

Complete any other settings for your virtual device and click Finish.

Return to the list of virtual devices in Device Manager and find the Android 15 virtual device.[開始]Click.

Repeat these steps to create a large screen device definition that you can use to test your app in various large screen scenarios.

resizable emulator

In addition to the large-screen virtual devices you can configure for Android 15, you can experiment with resizable device configurations. If you use resizable device definitions in your Android 15 system image, the Android emulator allows you to quickly switch between his three reference devices: a phone, a foldable, and a tablet. If you use a collapsible reference device, you can also toggle between collapsed and expanded states.

This flexibility facilitates both design-time layout validation and run-time behavior testing using the same reference device. To create a new resizable emulator, use Android Studio's Device Manager to create a new virtual device and select the resizable device definition in the Phone category.

Test Android 15 in various large screen scenarios using resizable device definitions in the Android emulator.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://developer.android.com/about/versions/15/get The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos