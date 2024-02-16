Mondelez takes a collaborative approach to Web3-based transformation and innovation





Mondelez International, the 18th largest consumer goods company and parent company of brands such as Oreo, Ritz, Clif Bar, Cadbury and Toblerone, is part of a consortium of more than 30 companies that manages the Hedera network, a sustainable distributed public ledger. I joined the Hedera Council.

According to a Hedera Council report, Mondelez is collaborating with other organizations to leverage distributed ledger technology (DLT)-based solutions to improve digital transformation efforts, supply chain management, and advanced business processes to improve customer experience. We plan to provide

By leveraging DLT and Web3 technologies, the Council expects Mondelēz to improve business efficiency and sustainability, and innovate across customer engagement. As an example, the Council noted that Mondelez is working closely with fintech and payments platform company SKUx to add near real-time digital payment options in addition to coupons, mailed paper checks and vouchers. Shared. By advancing this technology, the Council expects to be able to trace the supply chain of FMCG digital payment-based offers in the future.

Xiang Xu, global COE leader for digital strategy and blockchain at Mondelez, said the company is excited to explore distributed ledger technology to continue its digital transformation.

“The potential to solve long-standing challenges in the retail industry is very attractive for consumer goods companies and retailers,” Xu added.

The company has a history of working with others to improve the industry. For example, last year, Mondelezs CEO Dirk Van de Put appointed him co-chair of the Consumer Goods Forum for a two-year period, tasked with supporting industry-wide action to address the global challenges facing the planet. I owe it.

Additionally, in 2021, the company launched SnackFutures, a startup engagement program that helps build a portfolio of disruptive brands and serves as a venture pipeline. Participating startups will receive a $20,000 grant and participate in his 12-week curriculum of virtual and hands-on sessions with networking opportunities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://consumergoods.com/mondelez-takes-collaborative-approach-web3-based-transformations-and-innovations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos