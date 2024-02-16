Google Pixel Fold 2 — all the rumors so far





Google Pixel Fold 2 is likely to arrive this spring and should feature a number of improvements over the original Google Pixel Fold. The first Pixel Fold was an impressive foldable thanks to its wide front display, high-quality camera, and intuitive multitasking capabilities. Despite some flaws here and there (thick bezels, some apps not going full screen), the Pixel Fold still made it onto our list of best foldable phones.

But the pressure is on for Google to push the envelope with the Pixel Fold 2, as it faces stiff competition from the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6, OnePlus Open, and other foldable devices. The Pixel Fold 2 is designed to feature a narrower, sleeker design with fewer camera bumps, a more powerful Tensor G4 chip (presumably), and other upgrades. Here's everything we know so far about the Google Pixel Fold 2.

Google Pixel Fold 2 release date prediction and price

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

We don't yet have a release date for the Pixel Fold 2, but we expect Google to be preparing to release its second foldable device at some point before the end of the year. Logically, it follows that Google will announce this phone at his Google I/O 2024 in May, and it will be ready for release this summer, just like last year. But that may not happen.

Android Authority speculates that the Pixel Fold 2's shipping date may be different from its predecessor. Apparently, this phone has just started Engineering Verification Testing (EVT) in early 2024, suggesting that it will not be ready for launch immediately after Google I/O. However, that doesn't rule out the possibility of this phone arriving later this year.

If Pixel Fold 2 doesn't launch with I/O, it could launch alongside the Pixel 9 series instead. This ties in nicely with rumors that the new foldable device could ignore Tensor G3 in favor of G4.

Similarly, there is no word on pricing at this early stage. We don't expect the Pixel Fold 2 to be priced lower than the Pixel Fold's starting price of $1,799, but given the current upward trend in smartphone prices, we're ruling out that possibility until further announcements. I have no intention of doing so.

Google Pixel Fold 2 design and display

(Image credit: Future)

According to a design leak, the Pixel Fold 2 could look a little different than previous models. Google may be trying to slim it down a bit, rather than go with a wider cover display than the narrow displays of phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Sources also claim that the interior display will adopt a more square-ish aspect ratio, similar to the OnePlus Open. Both of these changes may be in response to complaints that not enough apps are optimized for the Pixel Fold, resulting in black bars. Sources also told Android Authority that this will result in an even slimmer design. I hope this will make it a little lighter to carry around.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

The leaked images also indicate that there could be major changes to the back of the Pixel Fold 2. Rather than the horizontal camera bar used since the release of the Pixel 6, the Fold 2 is likely to feature a smaller, thicker camera bump in the top-right corner. This image shows four lenses stacked in pairs.

It doesn't look very good, so we're hoping this is just a prototype design that will be replaced or significantly slimmed down for the final Pixel Fold 2 model.

Google Pixel Fold 2 performance

(Image source: Google)

Pixel Fold 2 is said to have the potential for significant performance improvements. According to Android Authority, this phone may skip his Tensor G3 and launch with a Tensor G4 chipset. The benchmarking capabilities of the Tensor chip are not known, but there are rumors that the G4 chip may be based on Samsung's Exynos 2400. Exynos 2400 is the same chipset that powers the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus outside the US.

While the Exynos chip won't be able to outperform the flagship Snapdragon chipset found in other Android flagships, it could significantly increase the computing power of the Pixel Fold 2 (and Pixel 9). Not to mention the addition of AI features that surpass his Pixel 8 series from last year.

However, how effective that computing power is may depend on when the Pixel Fold 2 launches. If that happens by the end of the year, it will be a big boost. If we have to wait until mid-to-late 2025, it won't be as impressive.

It also hints that the Pixel Fold 2 may come with 16 GB of RAM, 4 GB more than the Pixel Fold, and upgrade storage to UFS 4.0 for faster read/write speeds and better power efficiency. I am.

Google Pixel Fold 2 camera

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Design leaks seem to show a possible Pixel Fold 2 with a fourth camera lens, but the quality isn't particularly good. But what we can see is that he seems to have only one lens that has a distinct rectangular shape, like a telephoto lens. So, looking at this image alone, it seems pretty unlikely that the Pixel Fold 2 will have a second telephoto camera like the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

We don't know what changes the Pixel Fold 2 will offer compared to its predecessor, which featured a 48MP main lens, a 10.8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. The resolution improvements in the latter two are welcome, as are other changes such as a larger camera sensor and increased telephoto magnification.

No matter what happens, you can expect Google to do its best to improve its AI camera. Both in terms of creating better photos from the start, and in giving you more powerful editing tools after you've taken them.

Google Pixel Fold 2: Battery and charging

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

At this point, it's unclear what kind of battery we can expect from the Pixel Fold 2. At the very least, we expect something similar to the Pixel Fold's 4,821mAh battery. In our battery test, it lasted 10 hours and 21 minutes. The durability offered by a more efficient chip is welcome, if not a larger battery pack.

We expect Qi wireless charging and at least 30W wired charging to return as well, but it would be nice if the Pixel Fold 2 supported the new Qi2 wireless charging standard.

Outlook for Google Pixel Fold 2

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There are still many unknowns regarding Google Pixel Fold 2. But Google will need to do a lot if it wants to maintain its presence in the foldable phone market. Samsung has a wealth of experience, and OnePlus leveraged his relationship with Oppo to make the OnePlus Open the best foldable phone you can buy.

So whether Google opts for a fresh design, powerful AI capabilities, improved hardware, or a combination thereof, the pressure is on. Let's hope the rumors we see over the coming weeks and months keep us optimistic about the Pixel Fold 2's potential.

