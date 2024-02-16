Murder suspect paid $120,000 to lawyer who relied on Google during trial





The judge's decision was surprising, but so were the allegations.

After the murder trial of a New York man accused of murdering his wife in 2014, the judge found the defendant's lawyers so unprepared and inexperienced that they relied on Google for forensic assistance and used the Australian webpage “DNA I wrote that I drew the question directly from “For Defense''. lawyer.

On October 6, 2022, a judge reversed the conviction of Ganesh Ramsaran, 48, and ordered a new trial due to poor conduct by his defense attorney.

Four months ago, that case ended with a plea deal. In a courtroom southeast of Syracuse, Ramsaran, a former IBM project manager and marathon runner known as Remy, was found guilty of manslaughter in the disappearance and death of Jen Ramsaran, 36, his wife of more than a decade. Admitted.

Remy, who had been serving a 25-year to life sentence, was sentenced to 22 years in prison. Including the time he has already spent behind bars, he was expected to remain in prison for less than 10 years.

But in an exclusive interview with Dateline, Remy said he only pleaded guilty to Jen's death because it was the smartest thing to do legally.

I'm innocent, he said. I was always innocent.

Remis' former lawyer, Gilberto Garcia, declined to comment on a detailed list of questions from Dateline regarding the allegations contained in the judge's decision, but said he would respect the order granting the new trial. Ta.

Perfect life: wife and girlfriend

Jen, who had three children with Remy, disappeared on December 11, 2012. Before her disappearance, Remy had gone shopping for her in Syracuse, about 90 miles from her home in the small town of New Berlin, she told Dateline. He finished some work on a project and then went for a run, he said.

After not hearing from Remy by that night, the man called 911 and reported her missing, records show.

Remy Ramsaran and Jennifer Ramsaran. Dateline

Over the next few days, Remy used the Find My iPhone app to find Jen's phone at the bottom of the creek, Chenango County Sheriff's Detective Richard Cobb, who investigated the case, told Dateline at the time. told. On December 16, Jen's father called authorities to find her Chrysler Town & Country van abandoned in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex.

Cobb said Jen was not found for another two months, when her body was found at the bottom of an embankment covered in melting snow.

Her death was ruled a homicide, although a forensic pathologist later testified at trial that her body was so decomposed that medical personnel could not determine exactly what caused her death. . On May 17, 2013, six months after Jen disappeared, Remy was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Authorities doubted, for example, testimony that only one security camera along Remy's driving route had actually captured Remy that morning, and that Remy had been under duress with a prosecutor who was a close friend of Jen's. He believes the murder was motivated by an emotional affair. The time previously told to the International Dateline.

As December 11 approached, it was time for him to get rid of his wife, prosecutor Joe McBride told the court.

Remy Ramsaran and Jennifer Ramsaran. Dateline

In an interview with Dateline after the indictment, Remy rejected this account. He said he tried to help authorities find Jen, adding that people have affairs all the time, but it doesn't end up killing his wife.

I had a perfect life, he said. I had a wife. I had a girlfriend. I have a child. I have everything anyone could want. The worst thing that happened to me was Jen missing. That's the absolute worst.

$120,000 legal bill

Gilberto Garcia was defending him when his murder trial began in September 2014. According to a judge's 2022 ruling that overturned the conviction, Remy fired two experienced criminal defense attorneys and hired a New Jersey lawyer who Remy's father referred to him from a friend. This is why he hired this lawyer.

The family paid Garcia more than $120,000 over the next few months, believing his lawyers would consider a defense based on cell tower data, according to the ruling.

Remy later told Dateline that he was initially impressed by Garcia, and Remy said Garcia was involved in all sorts of criminal activity.

But Remy said he was stunned when his lawyer put him on the stand without proper preparation. And even though Remy and his family believed that part of the money they paid to lawyers was for that purpose, the lawyers failed to call any expert witnesses to challenge the prosecution's case. I was furious.

After a three-week trial, Remy was found guilty.

In 2016, an appeals court reversed the verdict, finding that Garcia did not dispute what the court said was McBride's misinterpretation of forensic expert testimony. Prosecutors appealed the decision, and the state high court reversed the reversal, saying Garcia's actions did not amount to ineffective assistance of counsel.

About two years later, Remy's father found a new defense team to review what happened at trial, but the lawyers quickly concluded that the conviction was wrong, said David, one of the lawyers. Hammond told Dateline. So they filed a motion that would allow them to raise what they considered to be so-called collateral attacks, or further questions about Garcias' representation.

Hammond said the new defense attorneys discovered that Garcia had little experience in criminal law and discovered time-stamped prints during the trial that showed he had Googled forensic questions such as DNA. .

Lawyers said investigators from Remy's previous defense team had identified witnesses who could challenge key parts of the prosecution's theory of the murder, including the timeline of Jen's disappearance. However, it was discovered that he was not called to testify.

In October 2020, the judge presiding over Remy's criminal trial held a two-day hearing on the matter, during which Remy, his former defense attorney, and an uncalled witness all testified. The investigator who located the witness also testified that he gave Garcia a description of the person.

According to the hearing records, Garcia made it clear to the Ramsaran family that he had tried only one criminal case in the mid-1990s and had tried several other preliminary criminal cases, including a bail application. He said he had told him. Under questioning from Hammond, Garcia admitted that he withdrew from trials in the 1990s because he felt incompetent.

He added that Remy's family, who had taken out a mortgage to pay for legal fees, was financially strapped, but because I was inexperienced, I intended to take on the case.

I didn't have the trial experience to handle murder cases, he added. That can't be denied.

According to the transcript, Garcia denied telling Remy or his family that he was going to consult a professional. Garcia said he believes they are too expensive.

He also admitted using sites like Google and Encyclopedia to conduct his own forensic research, including Australian web pages.

I never stopped working, Garcia said. Research continued even during the trial.

Garcia said he was not aware of any witnesses who were not called. Mr. Garcia was not asked directly about Mr. Remy's claim that he was not prepared to testify, a claim that Mr. Remy repeated during the hearing, but he said they had discussed Mr. Garcia's possible testimony before the trial. Stated.

Two years later, Chenango County Court Judge Frank Levoir issued a scathing 17-page ruling regarding Garcia's conduct in the case. The attorney's testimony during the two-day hearing revealed his complete lack of knowledge of technical and scientific issues related to criminal proceedings, the judge wrote.

This is one of the rare cases where an attorney committed gross and prejudicial negligence and the defendant was denied a fair trial, Levoir wrote.

The judge reversed Remis' verdict and ordered a new trial.

he pled guilty, he is guilty

Remy's plea, filed last year, comes amid mounting challenges for prosecutors. Cobb, the sheriff's detective who investigated Jens' murder, also died, as did a key witness who examined Remy's work computer, said Ben Bergman, the special prosecutor assigned to the Chenango County case. .

Bergman told Dateline of another witness who testified at the first trial that the last person Jen spoke to before she disappeared was no longer cooperative.

As the trial approached, Bergman said she met with Jens' parents to discuss the pros and cons of the potential allegations. Bergman said they agreed to move forward with the deal because what they really wanted was more than a long prison sentence.

Bergman said they wanted him to go to court and say he was guilty.

For Remis' new defense attorney, the weaknesses in Bergman's case, combined with a strong defense that could include new evidence like DNA found under Jen's fingernails, which was not Remis's, make the prosecution Hammond said that means it won't be completely successful. And Bergman's 22-year sentence and reduced manslaughter charges mean Remy can avoid the uncertainty of a trial and be released from prison around 2031, his lawyers said.

Remy said he initially resisted, but later realized he didn't want to be like some inmates who say they met someone in prison who maintained their innocence but remained behind bars for decades. Told.

As part of the offer, Bergman said in an email to NBC News that he wanted Remy to provide an explanation for the killing. However, Remy refused the request, saying he agreed to say just one word: “Guilty.”

He said that was the only thing I said the other day. There's nothing else to say other than that.

Bergman said she consulted Yen's parents when Remy refused to give details, and that they were satisfied as long as she could use the word “guilty” to say she caused Remy's death.

So, he said in an email that if my parents can accept it, so can I.

And although Remy now maintains his innocence, he pled guilty under oath because he is guilty. Bergman said: I don't think a truly innocent, rational person would admit to murdering the mother of his children.

New York state allows people who admit to a crime to plead guilty later, but Remy is unable to do so. Bergman said he waived that right as part of the agreement.

