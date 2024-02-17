Google updates guidance on removing images from search index





Google has updated its emergency and non-emergency image removal guidelines and added new clarifying details to the document.

Remove images from search index

Google offers multiple ways to remove images from the search index in emergency and non-emergency situations.

There are several relatively simple changes, but here are topics with varying degrees of change:

How to quickly delete images. What to do if you don't have access to the CDN hosting your images, or if your CMS doesn't provide a way to block indexing. Learn more about using robots.txt for images. How to use wildcards in robots.txt Notes on using the noimageindex robots tag.How to quickly remove images from the index

The first addition to the document is the following paragraph.

For emergency image removal: To quickly remove images hosted on your site from Google's search results, use the removal tool. Unless you remove the image from your site or block the image as described in the Non-Emergency Image Removal section, once the removal request expires, the image may appear again in Google's search results. Please note that there is ”

If you can't access your images on your CDN or CMS

The next scenario is when an image is hosted on a CDN, but for some reason it is not accessible or the CMS prevents the image from being blocked.

The added paragraphs are:

“If you don't have access to the site hosting your images (such as a CDN), or if your CMS doesn't provide a way to block images using the noindex X-Robots-Tag HTTP header or robots.txt, you can The image must be permanently deleted.”

Images and robots.txt

The following changes are minor additions to two paragraphs that make the message clearer, including the phrase “Example: https://yoursite.example.com/robots.txt” and other relatively simple additions. Additional words have been added.

The following parts of the robots.txt structure have now changed:

“Rules may include special characters for added flexibility and control. The * character matches any sequence of characters, and the pattern may end with a $ to indicate the end of the path.

On the contrary:

“Rules may include special characters for added flexibility and control. Specifically, the * character matches any sequence of characters, so a single rule can match multiple image paths. You can.”

Changed guidance on Robots.txt wildcards

The next change is more substantive as it provides more details on how to use wildcards. Wildcards in this context relate to the use of the * symbol, meaning that any character can be present.

this part:

“# images that share a common suffix contain wildcard characters in their filenames:”

It will be as follows:

“The file names of # images that share a common suffix contain # wildcard characters. For example, #animal-picture-UNICORN.jpg and #animal-picture-SQUIRREL.jpg in the “images” directory. # matches this pattern.

New paragraph about Noimageindex robot tag

The last important change is the part that provides a warning about using noimageindex.

This is a new passage.

Note that adding the noimageindex robots tag to a particular page will prevent images embedded on that page from being indexed. However, if the same image appears on other pages, it may be indexed through those pages. To ensure that a particular image is blocked no matter where it appears, use the noindex X-Robots-Tag HTTP response header.

Google Search Central documentation updates

This is the latest in an ongoing series of updates to Google Docs. Long web pages will be edited to be more concise. Other pages, like this one, have been edited for clarity.

Read our newly updated guidance for removing images from Google's index.

Remove images hosted on your site from search results

Featured image by Shutterstock/Piotr Swat

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-updates-guidance-on-image-removal-from-search-index/508458/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos