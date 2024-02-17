Trade Desk CEO breaks Google's privacy sandbox





The Trade Desk CEO and founder Jeff Green believes Google missed an opportunity to build an advertising product that works without the use of third-party cookies.

Google plans to phase out third-party cookies that track ad targeting and measurement from its Chrome web browser this year, starting with killing 1% of its 30 million users in January. Ta. To replace cookies, Google is encouraging marketers to test their cookieless ads using a proprietary set of technologies called Privacy Sandbox.

Green said Google's Privacy Sandbox initiative doesn't meet the needs of advertisers to target ads across the web.

I believe Google missed an opportunity to build something better, he said on The Trade Desks' fourth quarter earnings call. Decreased functionality and increased complexity are not attractive services.

Google says, “Privacy Sandbox APIs provide building blocks that support business goals while protecting people's privacy. They now provide a one-to-one replacement for third-party cookies and cross-site IDs. It's not designed.”

But Green added that the privacy sandbox is too complex and will result in a poor user experience for Chrome users if publishers' websites don't show relevant ads.

He says he doesn't think it's fully understood by more than 10 people on the planet.

But Green is concerned about how publishers will adapt to Google's changes. For publishers who don't have first-party data about their visitors, such as their email address, advertising prices could rise once third-party cookies are phased out. Green cited data showing that ad prices for some publishers fell by 30% after Google eliminated 1% of cookies.

Without cookies and publisher authentication, advertisers wouldn't value those ad impressions equally, he said. This is a wake-up call for publishers, and the math is clear.

The Green Party's comments are newsworthy because The Trade Desk is the largest independent ad technology company that sells the technology advertisers use to buy ads online. Trade Desk is a big influence in the digital advertising industry, and Google is its biggest competitor.

Green said the trade desk's major advertisers are likely to be less affected by the privacy sandbox than publishers. Advertisers are increasingly buying ads on places like streaming TV that collect email addresses from users. Advertisers also have first-party data that can be used to target ads, he said.

Fewer cookies doesn't really matter to us, he says, and our work won't stop because other open internet pioneers are busy building something better. said.

The Trade Desk is touting a cookie replacement solution called Unified ID 2.0.

Green said The Trade Desk is also testing the Privacy Sandbox.

Yes, we were pretty critical about this. Yes, I don't think it's a good product, but you have to try it, said Mr. Green. This might be the most iterated product I've ever seen from Google, so they keep changing it frequently.

Greene has a long history of criticizing Google. He has been an opponent of Google's big advertising business, especially in recent years as the company faces antitrust concerns from regulators.

However, The Trade Desk also sells some advertising tools to publishers, which some experts claim mirrors Google's vast suite of advertising products.

The Trade Desk reported 2023 sales of $1.95 billion, a 23% year-over-year growth. The company managed $9.6 billion in advertising spending last year.

