Tech and AI companies sign agreement to combat election-related deepfakes





A group of 20 major technology companies on Friday announced a joint effort to combat AI misinformation in this year's elections.

The industry is specifically targeting deepfakes. Deepfakes can use deceptive audio, video, and images to imitate key actors in democratic elections or provide false voting information.

Microsoft, Meta, Google, Amazon, IBM, Adobe, and chip designer Arm all signed the agreement. In addition to social media companies such as Snap, TikTok, and X, artificial intelligence startups OpenAI, Anthropic, and Stability AI also joined the group.

Technology platforms are gearing up around the world for major elections that will affect more than 4 billion people in more than 40 countries. The rise of AI-generated content has raised serious concerns about election-related misinformation, with the number of deepfakes created increasing by 900% year-over-year, according to data from machine learning company Clarity.

Misinformation in elections has been a major issue dating back to the 2016 presidential campaign. At the time, Russian actors were discovering cheap and easy ways to spread inaccurate content on social platforms. Today, lawmakers are even more concerned about the rapid rise of AI.

“There's reason to have serious concerns about how AI could be used to mislead voters on the campaign trail,” Democratic state senator Josh Becker of California said in an interview. Told. “It's encouraging to see some companies coming to the table, but we don't see enough detail at this point that we'll probably need legislation that sets clear standards.”

Meanwhile, detection and watermarking technologies used to identify deepfakes aren't advancing fast enough to keep up. For now, the two companies are in the process of agreeing on what amounts to a set of technical standards and detection mechanisms.

There are many layers to this problem, and we have a long way to go to effectively address it. For example, services that claim to identify AI-generated texts such as essays have been found to exhibit bias against non-native English speakers. For images and videos it's not so easy.

Even if the platforms behind AI-generated images and videos agree to include things like invisible watermarks and certain types of metadata, there are ways to circumvent these safeguards. Screenshots can even fool detectors in some cases.

Additionally, the invisible signals that some companies include in AI-generated images have yet to reach many audio and video generators.

News of the agreement comes a day after ChatGPT creator OpenAI announced Sora, a new model for AI-generated video. Sora works similarly to DALL-E, OpenAI's image generation AI tool. The user enters the desired scene and Sora returns a high-resolution video clip. Sora can also generate inspired video clips from still images, enhance existing videos, and fill in missing frames.

Companies participating in the agreement will have eight high-level commitments, including assessing model risk, “detecting and addressing” the distribution of such content on their platforms, and providing public transparency into those processes. I agreed to the promise. As with most voluntary initiatives in the technology industry and elsewhere, the release specifies that the initiative applies only “in connection with the services each company provides.”

“Democracy is built on safe and secure elections,” Kent Walker, Google's president of international affairs, said in a release. He said the agreement reflects the industry's efforts to address “AI-generated election misinformation that undermines trust.”

Christina Montgomery, IBM's chief privacy trust officer, said in a release that in this critical election year, “we need to protect people and society from the amplified risks of deceptive AI-generated content. “Concrete and cooperative measures are needed.”

Watch: OpenAI launches Sora

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/02/16/tech-and-ai-companies-sign-accord-to-combat-election-related-deepfakes.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos