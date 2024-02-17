Google Gemini 1.5 just announced – could blow away ChatGPT





Google this week began previewing a major new version of its Gemini large-scale language model, making it available for initial testing. If the company's claims are true, this could be the most capable LLM we've ever seen.

I say that because this new version, Google Gemini 1.5, is more efficient than previous versions, with improved “long-term context understanding” capabilities with a potential context window of up to 1 million tokens. Because Google claims it is.

This is a technical way of measuring how much a model can understand before it reaches its limit, and the fact that Google claims Gemini 1.5 can handle up to 1 million tokens is a big deal. So Gemini 1.0 had the following context window: 32,000 tokens.

In this diagram, Google charts how Gemini 1.5's 1M token context window compares to modern LLMs such as Anthropic's Claude 2.1 and OpenAI's ChatGPT-4 Turbo. (Image source: Google)

Competitive products such as ChatGPT Plus and Microsoft Copilot currently run on OpenAI's GPT-4 Turbo LLM and feature context windows of up to 128,000 tokens. So the fact that Google claims Gemini 1.5 can understand up to 1 million tokens is a significant upgrade.

With a 1 million token context window, Gemini 1.5 can read, digest, and answer questions about Tolstoy's War and Peace with up to 1 hour of video, 11 hours of audio, and over 700,000 words, according to Google. ) or can understand more than 30,000 lines. of the code. In short, it's a big upgrade.

However, it's important to note that not everyone using Google Gemini 1.5 will have access to the entire 1 million token context window, either now or upon release.

According to a Google blog post published today (February 15), the company is offering Gemini 1.5 and a full 1M token window (via AI Studio and Vertex AI development platforms) to a limited group of developers and enterprise customers. We are offering early access to. Give it a try and see what's possible.

But Google says the rest of us will have to wait a bit for the official release of Gemini 1.5 Pro. And when it arrives, the entry-level tier will be limited to a more market-standard 128,000 token window. Google says it plans to “introduce price tiers” that will scale up to a limit of 1 million tokens, so you can watch and understand an entire Buster Keaton movie (see clip above) with AI. If you want to play, be prepared to pay.

Tom's Guide Details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tomsguide.com/ai/google-gemini-15-has-arrived-heres-what-you-need-to-know-about-googles-ai-upgrade The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos