I'm actually interested in the AI ​​tools provided by Google ChromeOS





With major technology companies like Intel, AMD, and Apple backing computers with Neural Processing Units (NPUs), it looks like AI-powered PCs are the future. But I found it to be his ChromeOS AI tools and features from Google that I'm most interested in.

While tech industry titans are confident that many of the best computers and best laptops will soon include AI, Gartner predicts that 22% of all personal computers will include AI by 2024. However, there is a clear disconnect between these expectations and the current state of society. This is what the standard for AI PCs should be.

The price of admission to this technology can be in the thousands of dollars, a huge investment that buyers must pay for a product that does not yet have a clear shape or roadmap for future development.

Meanwhile, Google's ChromeOS has already been rolling out AI tools in the background for quite some time, including a launcher search bar, hardware acceleration, live captions, palm rejection when using a stylus, and an AI-optimized battery that improves battery life. I am using it.

“Generative AI in particular creates new opportunities to build useful capabilities,” said John Maletis, Google's vice president of products, UX, and engineering for ChromeOS. He added that Google does not intend to roll out new features for the sake of incorporating new features. Instead, the company has been working on AI features that provide tangible benefits to users.

(Image source: Google)

Google Chromebook Plus already adds some of these useful features and tools to the company's line of laptops, which Maletis says includes “a previewed writing and reading assistant, Magic Eraser, and more.” Google Gemini (formerly known as Google Bard) is integrated into Google Workspace and other programs.

Recently, Google Gemini received an update that adds generative AI for creating images. It is fully integrated into Google products and can be accessed with a right-click. Google Workspace also includes some useful writing tools that you can right-click to type prompts and generate text. You can also “emoji-ify” that text, adding relevant emojis throughout the text.

Maletis said he believes Google will “democratize access to new technologies, including AI.” [And that] ChromeOS and the natural benefits of the cloud allow us to do a lot at this early stage of the technology. ” And that is something I can achieve.

Although generative AI is not without its challenges, many AI features, tools, and even programs can greatly benefit people. And those tools shouldn't be locked behind expensive technology that the average person can't afford. At the very least, it's essential to make good AI accessible to everyone.

