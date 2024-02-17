OpenAI, Amazon, Google agree to fight AI abuse in 2024 elections





(Bloomberg) — OpenAI, Amazon.com, Google and 17 other major artificial intelligence technology companies have formed a consortium to stop AI from being used to deceive voters in future global elections. .

Most Read Articles on Bloomberg

The companies announced the agreement at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, pledging a series of efforts to leverage AI to detect and respond to election misinformation and raise public awareness about potential fraud.

The proliferation of AI will make the creation of realistic fake images, audio and video widely accessible, and the technology will be used to mislead voters in a year when elections will determine leadership for 40% of the world's population. There are growing concerns that this may occur. Last month, an AI-generated voice message that sounded like President Joe Biden tried to dissuade Democrats from voting in the New Hampshire primary.

The two companies pledged to leverage technology to reduce the risks of AI-generated election content in the agreement, dubbed the “Technology Agreement to Combat Deceptive Use of AI in 2024 Elections.” . We also committed to sharing information with each other on how to deal with bad actors.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a press release announcing the agreement that while AI did not create election fraud, we must ensure that AI does not facilitate the spread of fraud.

Read more: Deepfake Biden audio alert US election preparation experts

Signatories include Adobe Inc., ByteDance Ltd.'s TikTok, International Business Machines Corp., and startups such as Anthropic and Inflection AI. The deal also includes social media companies Meta Platforms Inc., X and Snap Inc.

story continues

According to the agreement, the intentional and private generation and distribution of deceptive AI election content can mislead the public in a way that jeopardizes the integrity of the electoral process.

Given the rise in realistic fakes of candidate voices and likenesses, the new agreement seeks to curtail digital content that misrepresents the words and deeds of political candidates and other actors in elections.

However, many tech companies say they are concerned about the potential for AI-generated content to be politically exploited. Initially, the system developed by Meta could only detect fake images, not audio or video, and could miss images that had watermarks removed.

OpenAIs CEO Sam Altman said last month at the World Economic Forum's Bloomberg event that our hearts are not at peace. We'll have to watch this very closely this year.

–With assistance from Rachel Metz.

Most Read Articles on Bloomberg Businessweek

2024 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/openai-amazon-google-agree-fight-171500060.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos