Get up to $100 off Apple AirPods on President's Day





Amazon/Getty Images

Apple AirPods are popular for a reason. Perfect for both casual listeners and audiophiles. It's especially beloved among iPhone fans thanks to its instant connectivity and seamless configuration, but from an aesthetic standpoint, its design will appeal to just about everyone. Stylish, lightweight, and iconic, it also works with all your Apple devices that you already own. Yes, this includes the new Apple Watch you've been eyeing. It also has great noise canceling capabilities if you need to block out the outside world. When it comes to earphones, they really are some of the best out there.

Now is one of the best times to pick up a pair. Get great savings on different models of AirPods now at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart and enjoy his 3-day weekend without buyer's remorse. From the sleek AirPods Pro 2 to AirPods Max, there are tons of great deals.

Best Apple AirPods deals for President's Day Apple AirPods Pro 2: $190 (24% off) Apple

With up to 30 hours of battery life with the charging case, the sleek Apple AirPods Pro 2 deliver great listening time. And right now, you can get it for 24% off on Amazon or Best Buy.

These upgraded earbuds outperform the original AirPods Pro in every way. An improved wireless chip and enhanced active noise cancellation provide an immersive listening experience, while new, attractive curves make it even more pleasing to the eye.

For those who prefer long battery life and the best sound quality, these are a great option. With all the upgrades over its predecessor, his AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's most advanced earphones to date, and now is the best time to buy your own.

However, if you want to get your hands on a pair, you'll need to hurry. This sale likely won't last long until President's Day.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $90 (30% off) Apple

Although not the latest model, the 2nd generation Apple AirPods are still a very popular choice when it comes to earbuds. These solid pairs of AirPods are currently available on Amazon or Walmart for just $90.

For iOS users, these are the most seamless earbuds around. But they also double as versatile earbuds that anyone can easily carry around and easily plug in whenever you need them. It only works best when paired with an iOS device.

With a wireless charging case that delivers over 24 hours of battery life, one-tap setup for Apple devices, and low-latency wireless connectivity for immersive entertainment, it's easy to see why these earphones are a hit and continue to sell out.

If you're looking for a premium look and feel without the premium price tag, look no further than the 2nd generation AirPods. An affordable option with broad appeal, perfect as everyday earphones.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation): $140 (17% off) Apple

Don't need the most luxurious AirPods, but still want something new? This President's Day sale on original 3rd generation AirPods is the perfect way to stay up to date without breaking the bank.

These AirPods are packed with features like 3D spatial audio, dynamic head tracking, and long battery life of about 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case.

These AirPods will continue to receive regular Apple updates, so you'll get all the new perks that other new models get. If you want affordable AirPods that take full advantage of the latest Apple technology, this is a budget-friendly solution.

Get these earbuds for just $140 on Amazon or Walmart with this President's Day sale.

Apple AirPods Max: $450 (18% off) Apple (via Amazon)

This President's Day, why not treat yourself to some gorgeous new headphones? Look no further than AirPods Max, premium headphones that look as good as they sound.

With plush cushioned ear cups, powerful audio, and truly impressive active noise cancellation, AirPods Max make a bold statement. Everyone knows what you're wearing, and they'll probably be jealous. Because these things absolutely collide.

Additionally, the transparency mode allows you to see your surroundings when needed. With 15 hours of playtime, these headphones will keep your music flowing all day long.

Beyond performance, AirPods Max also makes a fashion statement with a variety of stylish color options. All colors are currently on sale for $450 on Amazon and Best Buy, so you can choose the pair that best fits your personality.

What are the latest models of Apple AirPods?

The latest AirPods are the 2nd generation AirPods Pro, Apple's most advanced model to date. Packed with premium features like spatial audio, Elite Active Noise Cancellation, and fast charging, these are the best of Apple's earbuds, at least for now.

How long do AirPods typically last?

Experts and consumers alike agree that AirPods can last about three years with proper care. Frequent use or damage can shorten this period. But by avoiding rough use, AirPods can keep pace for years.

Brittany Vincent

Brittany Vincent has been covering all things gaming, technology, and entertainment for 16 years for various online and print publications. She has been covering the commerce field for nearly 10 years. Follow @MolotovCupcake on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/essentials/presidents-day-apple-airpods-deals/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos