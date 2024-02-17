OpenAI launches Sora, a tool that creates hyper-realistic videos from written prompts





OpenAI's Sora creates hyper-realistic videos from simple prompts

The makers of ChatGPT announced Thursday the next leap into generative artificial intelligence with a tool that instantly creates short videos in response to written commands.

San Francisco-based OpenAI's new text-to-video generator 'Sora' is not the first of its kind. Google, Meta, and startup Runway ML are among the companies that have demonstrated similar technology.

But the high quality of the videos displayed by OpenAI (partly after CEO Sam Altman asked social media users to submit ideas for written prompts) has surprised observers as well as , which also raised concerns about ethical and social implications.

“A homemade gnocchi cooking instruction session hosted by a social media influencer's grandma in a rustic Tuscan country kitchen with cinematic lighting,” was proposed by a freelance photographer from New Hampshire on X. It was something. Altman quickly responded with a realistic video depicting the prompt.

The tool is not yet publicly available, and OpenAI has revealed limited information about how it is built. The company has been sued by some authors and the New York Times for using copyrighted material to train ChatGPT, but what images and video sources were used to train Sora? It is not clear whether it was. (OpenAI pays The Associated Press an undisclosed fee to license the text news archive).

OpenAI said in a blog post that it is working with artists, policymakers and others before making new tools available to the public.

“We work with red teams, experts in areas such as misinformation, hateful content, and bias, who adversarially test our models,” the company said. “We are also building tools to help detect misleading content, including a detection classifier that lets you know when a video was generated by Sora.”

Create a free account or log in

