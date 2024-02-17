Microsoft, OpenAI, Google and more agree to fight election-related deepfakes





A coalition of 20 technology companies signed an agreement on Friday to help prevent AI deepfakes in the crucial 2024 elections in more than 40 countries. Companies such as OpenAI, Google, Meta, Amazon, Adobe, and X have joined the pact to prevent and counter AI-generated content that can influence voters. However, the text of the agreement is vague and lacks legal enforcement, raising questions about whether it is sufficient.

The list of companies that have signed a technology agreement to combat the deceptive use of AI in the 2024 elections includes companies that create and distribute AI models and social platforms where deepfakes are most likely to emerge. I am. Signatories include Adobe, Amazon, Anthropic, Arm, Eleven Labs, Google, IBM, Inflection AI, LinkedIn, McAfee, Meta, Microsoft, Nota, OpenAI, Snap Inc., Stability AI, TikTok, Trend Micro, Truepic, X ( (Old Twitter) ).

The group describes the agreement as a series of commitments to introduce technology to counter harmful AI-generated content aimed at deceiving voters. The signatories below he agreed to eight undertakings.

Developing and implementing technology to mitigate risks associated with Deceptive AI Election content, including open source tools where appropriate.

Evaluate models within the scope of this agreement to understand the risks they may pose regarding deceptive AI election content

We are trying to detect the distribution of this content on the platform

We will endeavor to respond appropriately to this content detected on our platform.

Strengthening cross-industry resilience against deceptive AI election content

Provide transparency to the public about how companies address this issue

Continue to engage with diverse global civil society organizations and academics

Support efforts to promote public awareness, media literacy, and collective societal resilience.

The agreement applies to AI-generated audio, video, and images. This includes deceptively misrepresenting or altering the appearance, voice, or behavior of political candidates, election officials, and other key actors in democratic elections, or by misleading voters about when, where, or how they can vote. We will deal with content that provides false information.

The signatories say they will work together to create and share tools to detect and combat the online distribution of deepfakes. Additionally, we plan to promote educational campaigns and provide transparency to our users.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (FABRICE COFFRINI via Getty Images)

One of the signatories, OpenAI, already said last month that it plans to curb election-related misinformation around the world. Images generated with the company's DALL-E 3 tool are encoded with a classifier that provides a digital watermark, revealing that they are AI-generated images. The makers of ChatGPT said they will also work with journalists, researchers and platforms to get feedback on the provenance instrument. The company also plans to prevent chatbots from impersonating candidates.

OpenAI's global vice president, Anna Makanju, said in a joint press release from the two groups that they are committed to protecting the integrity of elections by implementing anti-abuse policies and increasing transparency around AI-generated content. He said that We look forward to working with industry partners, civil society leaders, and governments around the world to protect elections from the deceptive use of AI.

Notably absent from the list is Midjourney, the company behind the AI ​​image generator (of the same name) that currently creates some of the most convincing fake photos. But the company announced earlier this month that it would consider banning Political Generation entirely during election periods. Last year, Midjourney was used to create a fake image that went viral online of Pope Benedict unexpectedly striding down the street in a puffy white jacket. One of his closest competitors to Midjourney, Stability AI (maker of his open source Stable Diffusion), also joined. Engadget has reached out to his Midjourney for comment on his absence. We will update this article if we receive a response.

Among Silicon Valley's Big 5, Apple is the only one that doesn't exist. But that may be explained by the fact that the iPhone maker has not yet launched a generative AI product or hosted a social media platform where deepfakes could be distributed. In any case, we reached out to Apple PR for clarification, but did not receive a response at the time of publishing this article.

While the general principles agreed upon by 20 companies sound like a promising start, the loose, non-binding agreement means bad actors around the world are using generative AI to sway public opinion and are actively pushing back in the U.S. and other countries. Elect democratic candidates.

Rachel Ory, senior associate director of the Bipartisan Policy Center's Elections Project, told The Associated Press on Friday that the language was not as strong as expected. I think we should give credit where credit is due and acknowledge that companies have a vested interest in ensuring that their tools are not used to undermine free and fair elections. That said, it's voluntary and we'll see if they do it.

AI-generated deepfakes are already being used in the US presidential election. The Republican National Committee (RNC) already ran an ad in April 2023 using an AI-generated image of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The campaign of Ron DeSantis, who subsequently withdrew from the Republican primary, posted an AI-generated image of Donald Trump, his rival and likely candidate in June 2023. Both included an easy-to-miss disclaimer that the images were AI-generated.

In January, voters in New Hampshire were greeted with an AI-generated robocall that imitated President Biden's voice urging them not to vote. (Anadolu, via Getty Images)

In January, an AI-generated deepfake of President Biden's voice was used by two Texas-based companies to robocall New Hampshire voters, discouraging them from voting in the state's January 23 primary. urged. The clip was generated using Eleven Labs' audio cloning tool and will represent up to 25,000 voters in N.H., according to the state attorney general. Eleven Labs is among the signatories of the agreement.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) acted quickly to prevent further abuse of voice cloning technology in fake election campaigns. Earlier this month, it unanimously voted to ban AI-generated robocalls. The US Congress (which seems to be stuck forever) has yet to pass any AI legislation. In December, the European Union (EU) agreed to a sweeping AI safety and development bill that could impact regulatory efforts in other countries.

As society embraces the benefits of AI, we have a responsibility to help ensure these tools are not weaponized in elections, Microsoft Vice Chairman and President Brad Smith said in a press release. AI did not create election fraud, but we must ensure that AI does not facilitate the spread of fraud.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.engadget.com/microsoft-openai-google-and-others-agree-to-combat-election-related-deepfakes-203942157.html

