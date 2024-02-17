How to install Android 15 Developer Preview on Google Pixel





Another year, another Android version. Today, Google released the first developer preview of Android 15, now available for installation on Google Pixel devices. Here's how to install it and why you might have to wait a little bit.

Which Pixel devices are compatible with Android 15?

Google currently offers industry-leading software for the Pixel 8 series, but older Pixel devices have only had three years of major Android updates. As such, the Android 15 developer preview previews end-of-support for several Pixel devices. Specifically, Pixels released in 2020 and early 2021, including Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a, are decreasing.

Here's a list of Pixel devices compatible with Android 15:

Pixel 6 Pixel 6 Pro Pixel 6a Pixel 7 Pixel 7 Pro Pixel 7a Pixel Tablet Pixel Fold Pixel 8 Pixel 8 Pro

By the time Android 15 officially arrives later this year, Google may also add the Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold sequel, and Pixel 9 series to that list, but that's all a long way off.

Do I need to install Android 15 Developer Preview?

Realistically, most people shouldn't install developer previews.

This initial release of Android 15 is designed to allow developers to test their apps on the updated OS version. New features may be rolled out, but most features will not be rolled out and the experience can be quite unstable. If you haven't tried a second Pixel, wait for the Android 15 beta program.

by the way…

When will Android 15 beta launch?

Each year's release of Android typically begins with some developer preview releases. This year, Google says he will be releasing two previews in February and March. And in April, the Android 15 beta program will officially begin.

Google estimates that Android 15 beta will be released five times in April, May, June, and July, with the final release occurring shortly after. Android 14 was unexpectedly released in late October 2023, so it remains to be seen whether Android 15 will follow suit or return to the September slot.

How to install Android 15 Developer Preview on Pixel

While in developer preview, you can only sideload Android 15 builds on Pixel devices. This update is not available as an over-the-air update. This feature is reserved for a later beta release. If you are not comfortable sideloading updates manually, we strongly recommend waiting for the final release. However, if you can't wait to get your hands on the latest and greatest, here's how to install it.

Download the required files Boot into recovery mode Go to ADB Sideload Connect your handset to the computer where ADB tools are installed Enter the sideload command Restart your phone

The following process describes how to install an OTA update instead of a factory image.

Download Android 15

The first step on how to install Android 15 Developer Preview on your Pixel is to get the files.

There are two ways to do it. First, installing the factory image will erase your phone and start everything from scratch. Alternatively, there is also an OTA file that installs on the current version of his Android without erasing the phone.

When installing developer previews, we recommend installing the factory image instead of OTA. That way you'll have fewer problems. Google has directly stated that it could cause problems this year.

An issue with sideloading Developer Preview 1 builds may cause a “Device is corrupted” message to appear on your device after sideloading is complete. To avoid this issue, we recommend that a developer test the device by flashing his factory image whenever possible, rather than sideloading his OTA system image.

However, the process is a bit complicated, including unlocking the bootloader and resetting the device. If you want to go down that route, Google has instructions for you.

For a faster method using OTA:

OTA files can be downloaded from Google's full OTA image hosting site. That site includes OTA downloads for sideloading various updates, including Android 14, to every Pixel and Nexus device ever manufactured, so download the files associated with your device. You need to scroll down to make sure it is. OTA downloads are available here.

Android 15 Developer Preview is available only on Pixel 6/Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7/Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel 8/Pro. Basically, it cannot be installed on Pixels that are not running Tensor processors, such as the original Pixel/XL, Pixel 2/XL, Pixel 3/XL, Pixel 3a/XL, Pixel 4/XL, Pixel 4a, and Pixel 4a. 5G, Pixel 5, or Pixel 5a.

Set up ADB tools

The next thing you need to do is prepare your computer for the ADB tools. To do this, you need to download his ADB driver separately from Google through Android Studio or SDK tools. Personally, I usually use the latter on Windows.

The video below explains how to install ADB on your machine.

Note: Although this process will not erase your device, we recommend backing up your irreplaceable data in case something goes wrong.

Boot into recovery mode and go to ADB sideload

Next, boot your Pixel into recovery mode. To do this, turn off your handset completely. Next, press and hold the power button and volume down button at the same time until you see the bootloader page. You'll know you're in the right place when you see an Android figure lying on the screen.

Using the volume buttons, scroll down to Recovery Mode. Select this by clicking the power button.

Alternatively, you can do this directly from your computer. After you set up the ADB tools, you can verify that your device is connected by typing the command adb devices at a command prompt. From there, use the reboot recovery command to enter recovery mode without pressing any buttons.

You should now see a small Android lying around with an exclamation mark above it. From here, press the power button and volume up button for about 1 second to fully enter recovery mode. Release the volume up button to enter the recovery state.

Use the volume buttons to[ADB からアップデートを適用]Scroll down to and select with the power button. This will launch a mostly blank screen with text near the bottom instructing him how to sideload his OTA (such as the Android 15 Developer Preview).

Start the sideload process

As long as everything is in place, you can sideload OTA files. On Windows, make sure your command prompt is in the ADB tools folder and type adb sideload. If you're using macOS or Linux, do the same in Terminal (make sure your terminal is pointing to the correct folder using the cd and ls commands. If you need help, Google Please search). However, enter “./adb sideload”. Next, you need to insert the file name of the .zip folder that you downloaded from Google and press Enter to start the process.

If everything is working properly, you should see a dialog on your computer and handset indicating the sideload and installation process.

restart your phone

Once the OTA installation is complete, you will be returned to recovery mode.The final step to start a new update is to press the power button[今すぐ再起動]It's about choosing options.

FTC: We use automated affiliate links that generate income. more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2024/02/16/how-to-install-android-15-preview-google-pixel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos